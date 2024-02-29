Submit Release
Manchin Statement on FERC Nominations

Washington, DC — Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on the Administration’s announcement that it has nominated three individuals to serve as Commissioners on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

"A fully-seated, bipartisan FERC provides more opportunity for advancing long-lasting, sensible energy infrastructure policy. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I look forward to reviewing the qualifications of the three individuals nominated today to be FERC Commissioners and assessing their commitment to American energy security,” said Chairman Manchin.

