Senator Cramer Questions STRATCOM, SPACECOM Leadership Testify at SASC Hearing

WASHINGTON – During a Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) hearing on Thursday, members heard testimony from General Anthony Cotton, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) and General Stephen Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM).

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) first questioned General Cotton about whether he believes the U.S. has adequate standoff capability, the ability to engage the enemy from far enough away without putting the aircraft at risk, or if we are short in that capacity. General Cotton explained having standoff fires and long-range strike capability will be beneficial for us against the adversary.

“This is not a parochial statement, it’s just a matter of fact. I think the utilization of bombers and being able to have a bomber carry a long-range strike weapon, because range is dependent on size, because of fuel capacity of the weapon, would be very beneficial for us as a nation to be able to have that type of capability for our bomber force,” responded General Cotton. “Not just weapons that could be used for a myriad of weapon systems, but one that could be specifically used in a conventional sense for the bomber that gives it incredible standoff and incredible range. What that does for us, that actually makes it, so it doesn't have to hit a tanker as often as well, […] and actually keep the air crew and the platform out of harm's way.”

Senator Cramer then asked General Cotton about the lack of capital budgeting in the current system, especially as it pertains to the U.S. Air Force.

“The transparency of budgets is something that's always frustrated me on this committee, particularly as it relates to my favorite service, the Air Force. You reference the role of your command as a national role, understandably you’re united under a command,” stated Cramer. “Can you flesh that out a little bit for me as well? I have long been concerned we are not adequately, […] appropriating credit where credit is due and then cost where cost is due.”

General Cotton explained when it comes to strategic deterrence platforms, because they are of critical importance across the services, they are “national systems.”

“I think there's a lot of times where there can be confusion even within a service component that they're advocating for a weapon system, or a platform that is utilized in their operational domain. It absolutely is, but when it comes to strategic deterrence weapons and strategic deterrence platforms, I think those are national systems, and what I mean by that is we are doing the care and feeding on behalf of the systems that ultimately belong […] to the president of the United States,” said General Cotton. “In particular, when we talk about strategic deterrent weapons, it's much more than the Columbia being part of the United States Navy, or the bomber ICBM becoming a part of the United States Air Force. I think there's probably room for conversation on how do we make that so we cannot have these conversations on funding.”

To conclude, Senator Cramer asked both General Whiting and General Cotton about the lack of Space Force representation within USSTRATCOM leadership charts. General Cotton explained that General Whiting has a joint force team which assists USSTRATCOM, but USSTRATCOM is missing a space component officer.

“I am in works with General Saltzman, for example, to fill that billet. […] I want to be able to have experts and one that is at a general officer level to be able to articulate the requirements especially when it comes to NC3, if you will, on the space layer,” explained General Cotton.

“Yes, it's important that we ensure Strategic Command has all the insights they need as they rely on the space layer for early warning and for protected communications, and as General Cotton noted, today, U.S. Space Command provides a joint integrated space team in his headquarters,” said General Whiting. “They sit in Omaha to assist with that planning and make sure that he has insight into what we're doing so that we can best coordinate our plans together.”