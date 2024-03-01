Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,906 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards $13 Million Contract for North Dakota Flood Protection Project

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a contract announcement of $13,208,257.50 to HSG Park Joint Venture 2, LLC to complete the Southern Embankment Reach SE-1B segment of the Fargo-Moorhead Area Flood Diversion Project. Construction on the diversion project is estimated to be completed in 2027.

These funds were provided by the fully paid-for Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which Senator Cramer helped shepherd through Congress. The USACE received $437 million in funding under the IIJA to complete all remaining federal work for the diversion project.

In May, Senator Cramer penned an op-ed in The Washington Times on the economic benefits of water infrastructure investments in North Dakota.

You just read:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards $13 Million Contract for North Dakota Flood Protection Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more