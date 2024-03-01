U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards $13 Million Contract for North Dakota Flood Protection Project

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a contract announcement of $13,208,257.50 to HSG Park Joint Venture 2, LLC to complete the Southern Embankment Reach SE-1B segment of the Fargo-Moorhead Area Flood Diversion Project. Construction on the diversion project is estimated to be completed in 2027.

These funds were provided by the fully paid-for Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which Senator Cramer helped shepherd through Congress. The USACE received $437 million in funding under the IIJA to complete all remaining federal work for the diversion project.

In May, Senator Cramer penned an op-ed in The Washington Times on the economic benefits of water infrastructure investments in North Dakota.