Donaghy bill supporting paraeducators clears the Senate 

OLYMPIA—A bill to improve the course of study paraeducators receive from school districts, House Bill 1277, cleared the Washington State Senate today.  

Passed out of the Washington State House of Representatives unanimously on Jan. 10, this bill was first introduced at the start of the 2023 legislative session by Rep. Brandy Donaghy, D-Mill Creek.  

 “This piece of legislation updates the guidance the Paraeducator Board provides and implements a consistent set of resources and training for paraeducators across school districts, while also allowing a bit of flexibility for smaller districts,” said Donaghy. “It’s important paraeducators have access to the training they need to do their jobs effectively—helping our kids develop the skills they need to succeed.”  

HB 1277 now goes back to the House for concurrence before it ultimately makes its way to the governor’s desk for his signature to become law. 


