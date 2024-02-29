HCM City to host International Processing, Packaging Exhibition

VIETNAM, February 29 -

HCM CITY — The 17th International Processing, Packaging Exhibition will take place from April 3 to 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

ProPak Vietnam 2024 will bring together more than 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and territories, who will showcase new packaging materials, technologies and innovative technical ideas in the processing and packaging industries.

For the first time a new exhibition area dedicated to beverage industry technologies, DrinkTech, will be part of ProPak, showcasing new technologies, equipment and solutions.

The three-day event will also feature a number of international conferences, seminars and technical sessions co-organised by Informa Markets, Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association, the Vietnam Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Association, the Vietnam Plastics Association, and the Vietnam Food Science and Technology Association.

Speaking at a press meeting in HCM City on Thursday, Jeffrey Au, head of international sales, Asia, at Informa Markets, said: “Plastic packaging consumption will continue to grow despite anti-plastic sentiments and increasingly stringent waste management regulations.

“The primary focus for the industry should be on delivering packaging designed for easy recycling and developing recycling systems that can help reintegrate plastic within a circular economy.

“This is also our mission when bringing to Việt Nam over 450 exhibitors, especially in DrinkTech, a dedicated zone for drink technologies that promise to thrive in Việt Nam.”

The event promises valuable opportunities for the processing and packaging industries and support businesses to grow and gain a long-term competitive advantage, he added.

The expo is expected to attract more than 11,000 trade visitors. —VNS