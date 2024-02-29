Transcript of Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Live Interview on Channel NewsAsia's "Singapore Tonight", 29 February 2024

Dawn Tan (CNA): The Israel-Hamas conflict featured very strongly in Parliament today. What would you say to those who perhaps are still unconvinced about Singapore’s neutrality in this matter?

Minister Vivian Balakrishnan: The first thing I would say is that the real question is not neutrality. The real question is, “What is in Singapore’s national interest?”. We had an extensive discussion in Parliament today, and I would say the following.

First, because we are at risk, we have to call out terrorism – wherever, whenever, whatever pretext, whatever justification, whatever circumstance – we have to call it out. And we did. What happened on 7 October 2023 was a blatant and flagrant act of terror. As I said, we called it out for our own sakes because we are at risk. Second, if Singapore was ever attacked, we too would assert the right of self defence. Therefore, when we said Israel has the right, it was also with a view on what we would do or have to do if we were ever faced with such a situation. Third point is, we also have been reminding everyone, and in particular the Israelis, that anyone who exercises that right of self defence has to comply with international law, the Geneva Convention, international humanitarian law. That is why today, I stated for the record that in our view, Israel’s military response has now gone too far. These are statements that reflect Singapore’s position and Singapore’s national interest. It is not about neutrality or balance. It is about what is in our own interest.

The other very important dimension I was trying to put across today is that we are, by definition, multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious. Diversity is hard coded in our DNA. It is a design feature, it is a strength, but it is also a vulnerability. I was using our reactions to the conflict in Gaza as a worked example to tell all Singaporeans that there is going to be a wide diversity of views – some strongly held, some less so. The key challenge for us as Singaporeans is to respect each other, affirm and recognise that we can have such strongly held views, but do not import foreign quarrels and do not let that divide and polarise us.

I was very cheered today that in Parliament, MPs, not just from the PAP (People’s Action Party), but from the Workers’ Party and including nominated MPs – we all arrived at a consensus. I hope that also will help engender a consensus in the larger Singapore community. Not an identity of views or perspectives, but that we can live with each other peacefully, and show the world how to live with such diversity. That will be Singapore's contribution to a world which has quite frankly become far more dangerous.

Loke Wei Sue (CNA): We have seen and we have reported tens of thousands of lives lost because of the conflict, and you have also announced a third tranche of aid. Can you just give us a bit more details if it is going to be similar to previous tranches?

Minister: This time, we intend to work with our friends in Jordan. I just spoke to the Jordanian Foreign Minister yesterday. We are particularly focused on food and on medical supplies, because based on my interactions with him and the information we have been receiving, that is the critical need. We will make more announcements in the next couple of days but we do want to help. This expresses, again, the Singapore spirit at its best. Rather than just get angry, let us get active. Let us do something constructive and helpful. It also reflects that Singapore has excellent ties across the entire political spectrum in the Middle East. This again is a strength and it is a position of respect which we have not achieved by saying, “Yes sir, yes, sir, three bags full” to everyone who wants us to agree with them on all counts. That is not the way we operate. But they know that we do careful calculations and assessments of our national interests and we do want to work with our partners overseas, but in a respectful, honest, and constructive way. I think this is the posture and the habit that we have to continue in Singapore.

Dawn Tan (CNA): Historically, Singapore has supported the Palestinians, for decades in a sense. You also mentioned the $10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance, Package. That was first put together in 2013, and sort of increased or enhanced in 2016. It is meant to go towards building a Palestinian state. Can you share with us, Dr Balakrishnan, how far that amount has been used and, in what way? I know there are courses and so on that have benefitted officials.

Minister: Let us take a step back. Singapore believes the only way there is going to be lasting peace is if there are two states. Israel, entitled to live in peace and security, and the Palestinian people with a right to self-determination and their own state. But, and this is very big but – you are not going to achieve this until and unless there are direct, honest negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians. It is not something you can impose from outside.

So, our position is that we are friends with both. We hope they will arrive at a formula. I do not know when that will be. In the meantime, we will be helpful, we will be constructive, we will be honest, and we have, I can honestly say, a good relationship with both sides. I have been to Israel twice and I have also been to Ramallah twice, and I say the same thing in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Ramallah. Again, that is the secret for Singapore's foreign policy – that we are consistent, we are reliable, we are trustworthy. That gives us access and relevance. That gives us a role – not something to be taken for granted.

Loke Wei Sue (CNA): I believe there have been calls, some people calling for Singapore to sever ties with Israel, for instance. You have responded strongly to say that it is not constructive. It is not in Singapore's interest to do so. In a way, this whole Israel-Hamas issue has become a platform for us to talk about this openly and to show Singaporeans how diplomacy works.

Minister: Yes, and I have explained this at length in Parliament and the Opposition agreed with us. We all arrived at consensus that we will not sever ties. In fact, that is not the way we conduct foreign policy. When you have a problem or a disagreement, all the more you need to maintain open channels of communication. Explain, try to make compromises if you can; try to arrive at a consensus if possible; and ultimately, make things better. On this question of discussions and interaction, I have always been a believer that you want to have respectful, rational, calm and deliberate discussions, which generate light and understanding and not generate heat. We have witnessed this in many other countries –demonstrations and arguments which generate more heat than light, which generate more distrust than understanding and congruence in the center. This is our Singapore style. It does not mean we are shutting down views or that we do not recognise the diversity of views. I think it can be done in our Singapore way. We may not be perfect, but we will keep evolving and improving. It is possible to have these real conversations, but it has to be done in appropriate circumstances, in a constructive and respectful way. I was, frankly, very cheered by what happened in Parliament today because everyone said what they honestly believed, but we all converged in a Singaporean way.

Dawn Tan (CNA): Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, thank you very much for coming into the studio and sharing your thoughts with us on this.

