GROUNDZERO: a threezero pop-up store comes to Akiba Pop-Up & Live in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles for a whole month
EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention all threezero fans, figure collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts! In a first-of-its-kind event that will make threezero’s high-end collectible figures available at a dedicated, physical setting, GROUNDZERO: a threezero pop-up store will inhabit Akiba Pop-Up & Live in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo Mall from March 15 until April 14, 2024. The pop-up store will be open every day of the week from 12:00pm to 7:00pm.
Already a hub for Japanophiles, cosplayers, figure collectors, and pop-culture enthusiasts, Little Tokyo will give numerous fandoms yet another reason to come to the bustling neighborhood.
“We’re calling our pop-up store “GROUNDZERO” because it’ll be the first time threezero is “on the ground” - so to speak - in our very own space. That, and the fact that from this location we’ll be able to propagate our brand outwardly,” says threezero Corporation President Rey Taira. “We appreciate Little Tokyo’s Anime Jungle & Akiba Pop-Up & Live, for helping us put this together.”
He adds, “Our company is dedicated to building fandoms in the best way possible. You bring the fandom, and we’ll give you the ultimate definitive expression of that fandom in the form of a highly-detailed, premium-quality collectible.”
Akiba Pop-Up & Live is the culmination of Anime Jungle’s decades-long aspiration to bring more Japanese culture-based entertainment to Little Tokyo. Says Tetsu Shiota, President of Anime Jungle, “We always wanted to make Little Tokyo an all-encompassing location to cater to and service the needs of our passionate fans, and GROUNDZERO at Akiba Pop-Up & Live brings this all together in the most exciting way!”
GROUNDZERO: a threezero pop-up store will open its doors promptly at noon on March 15th. The first 100 customers will also get free gift bags filled with threezero merchandise. Also available will be pop-up store Exclusive figures, as well as a free claw game token, with purchase, for a chance to win some surprise gifts! Come and bring your friends to GROUNDZERO in Little Tokyo!
For more information about the event, visit www.threezerohk.com and www.littleakihabara.us
Rey Taira
threezero Corporation
