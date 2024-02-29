Atlanta, GA - Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, Appropriations Chairmen Matt Hatchett and Blake Tillery, other members of the General Assembly, and Office of Planning and Budget Director Rick Dunn today signed the Amended Fiscal Year (AFY) 2024 budget in a ceremony at the State Capitol. The AFY24 budget includes critical investments for the wellbeing of the state, including an additional $102.5 million for K-12 classrooms, $1.5 billion for Georgia Department of Transportation Projects, $50 million to expand the rural workforce housing program, $100 million for rural economic development projects through the OneGeorgia Authority, $250 million within the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority for local water and sewer projects, over $591 million for facility and security improvements within the Department of Corrections, $5.9 million to upgrade the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, almost $70 million in additional funding for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, a million dollars to expand the Veterans Mental Health Services Program, and much more.

"I am proud to sign a budget that further invests in our priorities of public safety, education and workforce development, and strengthened infrastructure to keep Georgia the best state to live, work, and a raise a family," said Governor Brian Kemp. "When you add everything in this document up, it demonstrates you can make smart investments when you budget wisely, trust the market rather than try to dictate it, and empower your citizens more than you empower the government."

"I am grateful to Governor Kemp, Senate Appropriations Chairman Tillery, Speaker Burns, House Appropriations Chairman Hatchett, and everyone involved in this process for delivering results on behalf of the people of Georgia," said Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones. "The AFY24 budget is part of our continued efforts to prioritize the education of our children, develop the infrastructure that is critical for expansion in our business community, increase public safety, and boost our agriculture industry. Thanks to strong financial standing, as a result of responsible and conservative budgeting, we can continue to keep Georgia as the best state to live, work, and raise a family."

"With historic investments in education, public safety, economic development and healthcare, the FY 2024 amended budget reflects our shared priorities and continued dedication to making Georgia the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family," said Speaker Jon Burns. "It is a budget that is a result of the smart, conservative fiscal policies from the General Assembly and the Governor, and one that families and taxpayers across the state can be proud of. I look forward to building on the success of this budget toward an even brighter future for all Georgians."

For more on the AFY 2024 budget, click here.