Californians will likely pay more in taxes on cell phone purchases under court ruling

A state appeals court ruled that Californians who buy their cellphones at a discount by agreeing to use the dealer’s services must pay sales tax on the full, non-discounted price. The decision, which will be appealed, overturned a judge’s ruling that could have saved customers about $30 on their purchase.
