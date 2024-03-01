Justice Kruger honored as an “Unsung Hero”

Pasadena Now reports, “Justice Leondra R. Kruger, a Pasadena native and member of the California Supreme Court, was lauded as the 41st Assembly District’s ‘Unsung Hero’ by Assemblymember Chris Holden and the California Legislative Black Caucus.” The article notes that the Caucus established the Black History Month Unsung Hero Award “to honor individuals who have selflessly dedicated themselves to their respective districts.”