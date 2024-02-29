PRESS RELEASE – The Nevada National Guard wraps up first subject matter exchange with the Government of Samoa.

Apia, Samoa – February 29 – The first series of subject matter exchanges for the State Partnership Program with Samoa has come to a successful conclusion.

For the past week, the Nevada National Guard, in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Samoa, conducted their first exchange with the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment – Disaster Management Office, and the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority.

The program focused on emergency medical technician (EMT) processes and resources, disaster response, and law enforcement.

Over the course of this two-week exchange, Samoa and the State of Nevada participants engaged in valuable discussions and hands-on exercises, sharing best practices and building cross-cultural relationships. The exchanges provided a unique opportunity for collaboration and knowledge sharing, ultimately strengthening the partnership between the United States and Samoa.

“The State Partnership Program is critical in fostering meaningful exchanges between different cultures and promoting understanding and cooperation between the United States and Samoa. People-to-people exchanges are essential in building trust, developing relationships, and promoting mutual respect. Through these partnerships, we can learn from one another, share best practices, and work together to address common challenges. It is through these personal connections that we can truly make a difference,” said Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi.

The final session of the series included working together to generate a detailed plan outlining further subject matter exchanges.

“This roadmap for future exchanges will ensure continued growth and development in emergency preparedness and response. By building on the successes of the first series, the State Partnership Program with Samoa is poised for even greater impact in the future,” added Chargé Horiuchi.

The State Partnership Program was signed on July 6, 2023 as an agreement between the Government of Samoa and the National Guard from the Great State of Nevada to provide subject matter exchange in the fields of disaster preparedness, disaster management, humanitarian assistance, climate change response, search and rescue response, law enforcement and professional development.

SOURCE – United State US Embassy Apia, Samoa