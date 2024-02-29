KEYNOTE SPEECH – HON. PRIME MINISTER AT LOTOFAGA DIGICEL TOWER LAUNCH, THURSDAY, 29 FEBRUARY 2024

SAMOA, February 29 - E ia te au le fiafiaga tele e faafeiloai atu ai i le paia ma le mamalu o le aofia. Susū lau susuga i le toeaina ma le faletua, susu o lau susuga i le alii pule ma le kamupani o le Digicel, le tatou nuu I ona tulaga faalupe, le mamalu o le au vala’aulia, fa’afetai i le alofa o le Atua ua tau lau o lenei fa’amoemoe ua tatou faatasi ai. Ae avea lenei avanoa e fai atu ai se tala e tusa ai ma lenei faamoemoe.

O se manulauti ma o se fuafuaga alualu mamao a le tatou Malo, ina ia suia le faatinoina o galuega, ia faaoga ai auala faatekonolosi ma auala o fesootaiga vavave faaneionapo. Aemaise i lenei vaitau i le saoasaoa o le alualu i luma o le soifuaga i lona tulaga faatekonolosi. E le gata ina ia taugofie, ae faigofie ona malamalama ma faaaogaina e o tatou tagata.

O le aso ma le faamoemoe, tatou te tatala aloa’ia ai lenei pou, e mafai foi ona tatou faaupuina, o le ‘olo fou mo fesootaiga a le Digicel, i’inei i lo tatou nu’u ma lenei foi itu o le tatou motu.

A’o tatou molimauina le tatala aloaia o lenei ‘olo o fesootaiga, se’i o tatou to manatu i le manuia o le a tatou maua ma le faafaigofieina o le soifuaga i aso faipea. O lenei feso’ota’iga, o le a sili atu nai lo le na’o le mafai ona vili o lau telefoni pe lafo fe’au tusitusia i aiga; ao le avanoa lenei, e maua ai faamatalaga ma talafou mai soo se itu o le lalolagi ina ia nofo malamalama ma nofo silafia o tatou tagata. E fesoasoani i aoaoga mo fanau aoga i aoga, maua ai le tomai ma metotia ina ia maua ma faatumauina le soifua maloloina, le siosiomaga lelei aemaise o avanoa e atinae ai aiga ma saili le tamaoaiga.

Ou te fa’afetaia le Digicel i le galulue punouai i le fa’aleleia o le soifua manuia o tatou tagata e ala i auala faatekonolosi. Ao se faamanatu mo le tatou afioaga, ia tatou fa’aaogā tatau lenei ‘olo o feso’ota’iga ma faamanuiaga o le a maua mai ai. Ia avea ma meafaigaluega mo le lotogatasi, le fefaʻasoaaʻi ai o le tomai ma le malamalama, mo le malupuipuia ma le atinaeina o nuʻu aua se lumanaʻi manuia.

Ou te fiafia tele e faapea atu, ua tatala aloaia nei le pou o fesootaiga.

I greet the gathering here today, I’m very happy to join you all in the significant development in the progress of Digicel’s work to ensure not only access but improve accessibility to information and communications technology.

The Government of Samoa’s vision is to be amongst the leaders of the most digitally advanced societies in the Pacific region.

It plans to inspire innovation, introduce citizen-centric, cutting-edge digital services, reduce our ICT costs, improve our productivity, increase Samoa’s attractiveness to foreign investors and create new revenue streams for our people, whilst making it easier and more efficient for every Samoan to avail of multiple services.

Our Government’s Digital Transformation will provide far reaching benefits for every citizen, visitor, business and Government ministry. It will foster the growth of local Small to Medium Enterprises across Samoa, delivering positive impacts to every sector of our economy and place Samoa at the forefront of the global knowledge economy.

Today we celebrate a historic occasion – the launch of Digicel’s new cellular tower in the Lotofaga district. Today’s event marks a milestone in the advancement of communication infrastructure in our community, offering us connectivity that is vital for the growth and prosperity of our village.

In an era where technology plays an increasingly crucial role in shaping our societies, Digicel’s investment in our village is a testament to their commitment to bridging the digital divide. This tower will empower our community by providing access to a plethora of resources, opening doors to education, healthcare, and economic development.

I commend Digicel for their vision and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for our people. Their investment aligns seamlessly with our government’s commitment to fostering sustainable development in all corners of our beautiful country. The benefits of this cellular tower extend far beyond mere convenience; they touch the very fabric of our social, economic, and educational well-being.

Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to Digicel for this investment. May this cellular tower serve as a beacon of progress and connectivity for Lotofaga and our neighbouring villages, propelling us into a future where no one is left behind in the march of technological advancement.

Thank you, and may our village and nation continue to prosper.

END.