Adjusted EBITDA reached a historic value of R$5,830.5 million, an amount 5.6% higher than the R$5,523.6 million in 2022
CURITIBA, PARANA, BRASIL, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (excluding Compagas and UEGA, which are in the process of being sold) and excluding non-recurring items, grew 10.1% in 4Q23 (R$1,482.9 compared to R$1,347.0 million in 4Q22) reflecting, above all, the better result of Copel Distribuição (+35.6%). When including the result of discontinued operations, adjusted EBITDA reached R$1,493.6 million, an amount 4.6% higher than the R$1,427.6 million recorded in 4Q22 and, also, when excluding the effects of the equity in earnings of subsidiaries (that is, adjusted EBITDA with all operations and without equity in earnings of subsidiaries) there was an increase of 11.8% (R$1,430.5 million in 4Q23 compared to R$1,279.2 million in 4Q22).
Therefore, the main factors that explain the growth in results in the quarter are, mainly, (i) the 8.0% growth in the billed grid market, (ii) the tariff adjustment in June 2023, with an average effect of 6.32% in Tariffs for the Use of the Distribution System (TUSD), and (iii) the increase of 5.4% (+R$8.1 million) in other operating revenues, mainly because of leases and rentals of equipment and structures and sharing of posts. Also contributing to the result were: (i) Copel GeT's better performance in the purchase and sale of electricity (+R$50.9 million 4Q23 compared to 4Q22), due to the scenario of greater hydrology in 4Q23 (average GSF of 83.8%, compared to 77.6% in 4Q22) and the increase in results from the Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo – SRMN Wind Complexes, acquired on January 30, 2023 (+ R$29.1 million in adjusted EBITDA); and (ii) the reversal of provisions in 4Q23 mainly due to the reversal of R$83.0 million in regulatory litigation within the scope of Copel GeT, effect of Aneel Order No. 4,758 of December 5, 2023 which deals with the calculation methodology of the Surplus and Deficit Compensation Mechanism (MCSD)1 .
The complete release is available at the Company’s website: ir.copel.com
Conference Call: March 1st, 2024 – Friday
English: 08:00 a.m. – EST
Broadcast through Internet
Live webcast at ir.copel.com
Relações com Investidores
COPEL
+55 41 3331-4011
ri@copel.com
