Hudson Valley Cabernet Franc Coalition Announces Signature Grape  Wine Tasting Event

View from Benmarl Winery overlooking the Hudson River Cabernet Franc, the signature grape of the Hudson Valley, NY Hudson Valley Cabernet Franc Coalition was established in 2016

Event featuring not-yet-released and newly bottled estate-grown Cabernet Franc wines will take place at historic Benmarl Winery, the oldest vineyard in the U.S.

We are committed to elevating Cabernet Franc as the preeminent grape varietal of our region, uniting winemakers and enthusiasts in our shared passion for exceptional wine.” — Doug Glorie, president

MARLBORO, NY, US, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hudson Valley's wine scene is set to flourish as the Hudson Valley Cabernet Franc Coalition hosts an exclusive event at Benmarl Winery on Friday, May 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. This extraordinary gathering aims to showcase Cabernet Franc as the region's signature grape, uniting wine enthusiasts, winemakers and industry leaders.

Highlighting the event is a rare tasting experience featuring sixteen Cabernet Franc wines crafted by eight distinguished wineries across the Hudson Valley. Guests will embark on a sensory journey, sampling distinct expressions of this noble varietal, each reflecting the unique terroir and craftsmanship of its respective vineyard.

Legacy members of the Cabernet Franc Coalition that will be featured at the celebration include: Benmarl Winery, Fjord Vineyards, Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Milea Estate Vineyards, Quartz Rock Vineyard, Robibero Winery, Rosina’s Winery and Whitecliff Vineyards.

"We are thrilled to host this landmark event at Benmarl Winery, which is home to the oldest vineyard in America,” said Linda Pierro, one of the co-founders of the Hudson Valley Cabernet Franc Coalition. “It is the perfect venue to showcase the remarkable potential of Cabernet Franc in the Hudson Valley." Doug Glorie, co-founder and president of the Coalition, expressed his excitement, saying, "Through our collective efforts, we are committed to elevating Cabernet Franc as the preeminent grape varietal of our region, uniting winemakers, enthusiasts, and media partners in our shared passion for exceptional wine.”

In addition to the tastings, local fare thoughtfully curated to complement the wines will be available for purchase. Guest will enjoy live music and take home a souvenir wine glass. Tickets are $45 per person and available at EventBrite.

The Hudson Valley Cabernet Franc Coalition (HVCFC) was formed in February 2016 to coordinate efforts to help establish a Cabernet Franc identity in the region, create awareness of Cabernet Franc wines produced in the Hudson Valley, and to promote a long-term initiative to consumers.

A trade tasting for press only will take place on May 14, 2024 from 12 to 4 p.m. Trade representatives interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP early to secure their place at this exclusive event. For inquiries and registration, contact Carrie Dykes at carrieannedykes@gmail.com.

We invite you to join us in raising a glass to the future of Hudson Valley wine making, where Cabernet Franc reigns supreme!

About the Hudson Valley Cabernet Franc Coalition:

The Cabernet Franc Coalition is dedicated to promoting and advancing Cabernet Franc as the signature grape of the Hudson Valley. Comprising leading wineries, industry professionals, and advocates, the coalition seeks to showcase the region's terroir and winemaking prowess through educational initiatives, collaborative events, and unparalleled tasting experiences.