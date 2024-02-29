Landscape Photographs by Tamara Wolski on Display at Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center During March and April

This is a press release from the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center:

During March and April, landscape photographs by Tamara Wolski will be on display at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Shows featuring local art and photography are sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM). The Interpretive Center, located at 569 South G Street in Arcata, is open to the public Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Statement from the photographer:

Photography has been a passion of mine since I first took a photography class at Arcata High School over 20 years ago. When I am not working as a librarian, I am taking photographs around Humboldt County and on my travels. I am never without my camera.

The Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary always has been a special place for me and my family. We come here often for tranquil walks, bird watching, otter sightings, and magnificent sunsets. My show incorporates Marsh shots taken over the years and throughout the seasons, along with other landscape photographs from our region. I am in constant awe of the natural beauty of our county and I never tire of capturing it with my camera.

This show is dedicated to my father, Al Wolski, a longtime FOAM volunteer who loved the Marsh and its inhabitants and passed away in January.