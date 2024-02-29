Tiger Creek Sanctuary Reaches Settlement With ALDF: Operation To Remain Focused On Animal Care
Settlement reached between Tiger Creek Sanctuary and ALDF, ensuring the sanctuary's focus remains on outstanding animal care amidst past legal disputesTYLER, TX, US, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Creek Sanctuary is pleased to announce that it has reached a settlement with the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), bringing to an end a lengthy legal dispute based on claims that the sanctuary firmly held as baseless. This settlement provides closure and allows the sanctuary to continue delivering outstanding care to animals residing on the premises.
Throughout the legal battle, Tiger Creek remained steadfast in the belief that the care provided to animals housed within its facilities meets or exceeds the guidelines laid out by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). This settlement reaffirms Tiger Creek's commitment to maintaining its stringent animal care standards without any disruption.
"We felt confident with this agreement, because we have always provided our animals with excellent care which we believe largely meets or exceeds AZA animal care guidelines," explains Emily Brooks, Director of Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary.
All legal paperwork related to the settlement has been processed, with the closure confirmed through the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with Prejudice that was ordered today. It is important to clarify that while the specifics of the agreement were not filed with the court, the dismissal of the case is a critical step in putting this dispute behind us.
In response to various speculations, Tiger Creek wishes to assert that the settlement does not include any obligation for Brian Werner and Emily Owen to refrain from acquiring new animals under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). However, recent legislation prohibits individuals who aren't already registered with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (US FWS) for possession of certain protected big cats from possessing them in the future.
"We appreciate the continuous support of our community and assure that Tiger Creek’s focus is, and always will be, centered around the excellent care and protection of all animals within our sanctuary."
About Tiger Creek Sanctuary:
Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, nestled in the heart of Tyler, Texas, stands as the nation's oldest independent, non-breeding rescue animal sanctuary, dedicated to the noble cause of saving animals since 1995. Spanning 173 acres, this wildlife preserve provides a safe haven for rescued big cats and other endangered species, offering visitors a unique opportunity to learn about these majestic creatures and the critical conservation efforts needed to secure their future both in the United States and globally.
