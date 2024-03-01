Submit Release
ASEP Corporation announces appointment of new Director

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASEP Corporation (the "Company) is an innovative software company supplying the most cybersecure video distribution solution to the government, industrial, commercial and military markets, announced that Mr. Lyle Stein has been appointed as a Director of the Company with effect from March 1, 2024, succeeding Mr. Paul Gallo and Mr. John M Curran who resigned in November 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual result differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Only statements of historical fact are free from such variances.

