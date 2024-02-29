Catapult Expands Partnership with the National Rugby League

First time the NRL teams will utilise ClearSky in an indoor stadium in America, providing precise real-time data

Boston, MA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult (ASX: CAT), the global leader in sports technology solutions for professional teams, today announced the expansion of its long-standing collaboration with the National Rugby League (NRL). For years, the NRL has leveraged Catapult’s Vector Athlete Monitoring solution and ClearSky Local Positioning System in their stadiums to provide low-latency athlete data and real-time insights during live matches. NRL utilises these data and insights to inform in-game athlete performance, along with enhancing fan engagement by sharing real-time athlete data during high-intensity moments.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as the NRL Premiership season kicks off on Saturday, March 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs taking on the Manly Sea Eagles, and the Brisbane Broncos matched up against the Sydney Roosters. Playing for the first time on American soil, all four NRL clubs will benefit from access to the Catapult ClearSky Local Positioning System already installed at Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders National Football League team and Catapult customer. This represents the first time NRL teams will utilise ClearSky in an indoor stadium, demonstrating Catapult’s ability to provide precise real-time data and live insights in any environment.

“Catapult and the NRL have a storied partnership where technology and innovation meets Rugby League,” said Will Lopes, CEO at Catapult. “The NRL matches being played at Allegiant Stadium is a testament to Catapult’s global presence, where NRL teams will travel half-way around the world to play in a new stadium, but still have a seamless experience due to the ClearSky infrastructure already in place with another Catapult customer.

“We are thrilled the NRL extended the relationship with Catapult as we enter the 2024 NRL Premiership season beginning in the United States,” said John Bonasera, General Manager of Football at the Manly Sea Eagles. “Playing at Allegiant Stadium on American soil is a significant moment for us. ClearSky has already proven its value in our open venues, and now, having access to comprehensive positional data in an enclosed stadium will provide us with invaluable insights into our team’s performance. We look forward to leveraging real-time reporting to ensure our players have the edge they need for this game, and throughout the rest of the season.”

To learn more about Catapult’s Vector Athlete Monitoring solution for rugby league, visit https://www.catapult.com/solutions/athlete-monitoring.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimise performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 4,000 elite teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.







