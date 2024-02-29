Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,986 in the last 365 days.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable March 15, 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCPK:FBPI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2024.   The annual dividend rate on this quarterly declaration is unchanged from the preceding quarter and results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.49% based on the $14.25 share price for the last reported trade as of February 28, 2024.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, Evansville, Indiana, a state-chartered commercial bank that currently operates nine offices in southwest Indiana and one office in Henderson, Kentucky.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Persons are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.


Contact: Michael H. Head, President and CEO
(812) 492-8100

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable March 15, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more