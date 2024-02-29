Attorney General Bonta and Secretary of State Weber Urge Californians to Know Their Voting Rights Before the March 5 Presidential Primary Election Day

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. are today encouraging all Californians to understand their rights as a voter, learn more about the state’s voting protections, and make a plan to vote before the Presidential Primary Election on March 5, 2024. As Election Day fast approaches, all Californians should be aware of their rights and legal protections as they fulfill their civic duty.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Knowledge is power; I implore all Californians to know their rights as voters and plan to make their voices heard at the polls. It is important for everyone to do their part to help ensure our democracy prospers. The California Department of Justice is committed to protecting the rights of all voters in our state.”

“This year, we observe the 60th Anniversary of Freedom Summer, an effort to empower those whose voting rights had been denied for decades,” said California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. “In today’s political environment, it’s important to affirm that you have explicit enumerated rights as a voter in California, and that the Attorney General and I are committed to protecting those rights.”

Prior to the Presidential Primary Election, it is important to make sure you have a plan to cast your ballot by March 5, 2024. You can visit vote.ca.gov for more helpful information on the election, including where to find your polling place. As soon as you receive your ballot, you may cast your vote by mail or through other options made available in your area by county elections officials. You can also track your vote-by-mail ballot by signing up with the Secretary of State’s Office here for text, email, or voice status alerts.

On Election Day, it is important for California’s voters to know their rights. The California Voter Bill of Rights is available on the Secretary of State’s website in nearly 30 different languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese, Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Burmese, Gujarati, Hmong, Ilocano, Indonesian, Laotian, Mien, Mongolian, Nepali, Persian, Punjabi, Syriac, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This is an important tool for understanding your rights as a Californian voter.

In California, you have the following rights:

The right to vote if you are a registered voter, without having to present a government-issued photo ID at the polls;

The right to vote if you are a registered voter even if your name is not on the list through use of a provisional ballot;

The right to vote if you are still in line when the polls close;

The right to cast a secret ballot;

The right to get a new ballot if you have made a mistake;

The right to get help casting your ballot;

The right to drop off your completed vote-by-mail ballot at any polling place;

The right to get election materials in a language other than English;

The right to ask elections officials questions about election procedures; and

The right to report any illegal or fraudulent election activity.

If you believe you have been denied any of these rights or are aware of any election fraud or misconduct, please call the Secretary of State’s confidential toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683). Under California law, voters are protected from, among other things, election interference, voter intimidation, and electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place. California law enforcement agencies are empowered to enforce California’s election laws, including during voting that occurs between now through Election Day. More information on California laws protecting the rights of voters can be found in a law enforcement bulletin available here.

Every vote matters, and the California Department of Justice and Secretary of State’s Office remain committed to ensuring that all elections in the state are safe, fair, and accessible to every voter. On Election Day, the California Department of Justice is on call to provide additional assistance to the Secretary of State’s Office in enforcing California’s election laws where needed through a team of attorneys and administrative staff located across the state.