Cobalt Boats Wins Two Prestigious Neptune Awards for Marketing Excellence

In the 2023 edition of the Awards, Cobalt was singled out for producing the year’s best ‘Single Long Video’ and best ‘Social Media Campaign’

NEODESHA, Kan., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats is proud to announce that it was recognized for marketing excellence, winning top honors in the 2023 Neptune Awards competition for the best long video and best social media campaign. The Neptune Awards are given annually by the Marine Marketers of America (MMA) and judged by industry peers to honor marketing creativity and excellence in the recreational marine industry. The awards were presented in a ceremony paired with a cocktail reception during the 2024 Discover Boating™ Miami International Boat Show©.



In the fiercely competitive arena of Single Long Video, Cobalt's entry, 'R35 Outboard: Girls Day on the Water,' captivated judges with its breathtaking cinematography and compelling narrative. The committee commended its ability to evoke emotion, ignite wanderlust, and foster tangible engagement, ultimately earning Cobalt Boats the prestigious Neptune Award.

Similarly, Cobalt's innovative approach to social media garnered acclaim, with 'The Cobalt Time Capsule' campaign recognized as the epitome of authenticity and audience resonance. Judges praised its utilization of user-generated content, noting the campaign's ability to enhance brand loyalty and actively involve users with the Cobalt Boats brand.

Alisdair Martin, MMA Board Officer, commends Cobalt Boats, "Congratulations to Cobalt Boats for their exceptional achievement in the Neptune Awards, securing victory in both the social media campaign and video (longform) categories. Their success underscores a commitment to innovation and excellence, setting a high standard in marine industry marketing. We applaud Cobalt Boats for their creativity, strategic vision, and dedication to engaging audiences through compelling storytelling across diverse platforms."

Jason Turner, President of Cobalt Boats, expressed, “We’re gratified that the MMA recognized the outstanding market focus and engagement that was showcased by our Neptune-winning entries. We were very pleased to participate in this year’s awards program, which was by all accounts a resounding success.”

About Cobalt :

Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com .