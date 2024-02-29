Manchin Questions VA Official On Enclosing Cemetery Committal Shelters In Honor Of Woody Williams

February 29, 2024

Washington, DC – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, questioned Matthew Quinn, Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, National Cemetery Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), on enclosing committal shelters in VA cemeteries to protect against inclement weather. To honor Hershel Woody Williams’ final request before he passed away, Senator Manchin has been working to enclose the committal shelter currently at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, West Virginia.

“Hershel Woody Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, was from West Virginia. He was the last one standing and passed away a couple years ago. Something he was really committed to was committal shelters, when you go to a cemetery and there are open areas. There’s very inclement weather in Montana, Kansas, West Virginia – we’re talking about trying to get a pilot program started to enclose them and I have a bill that we’ve written…How can we proceed with this?” Senator Manchin questioned in part.