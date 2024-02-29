Attorney Lourdes Casanova Files to Run for County Court Judge in Group 2
I have the legal experience, judgment, and integrity to serve our community as County Court Judge.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney and Small Business Owner Lourdes Casanova filed paperwork to run for the open Palm Beach County Court Judge Group 2 seat. County Court Group 2 is part of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. Group 2 is an open seat after Judge Ted Booras indicated he would retire at the end of his term.
"I have the legal experience, judgment, and integrity to serve our community as County Court Judge. For nearly a decade, I have litigated in the criminal, civil, and traffic divisions in our County Court system. I believe my track record in the courtroom, community service, and personal experiences make me the most qualified and prepared candidate for the job. It would be an honor to serve Palm Beach County in our judiciary,” Lourdes Casanova stated.
Casanova’s experience in serving Palm Beach County in the judiciary can be seen through her multiple nominations by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC). The JNC recommends to the Governor’s office who they believe is qualified to serve as a judge.
Casanova is the founding attorney of Casanova Law, a Palm Beach County law firm providing representation in the areas of Criminal Law, DUI, Fish and Wildlife, Sealing and Expunging, Juvenile Court, Traffic Tickets, Civil Small Claims, and Immigration.
Casanova founded her law firm in 2015 after beginning her legal career in public service as a prosecutor for the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County. In her role as a prosecutor, she litigated hundreds of cases, conducted jury trials, reviewed warrants, and examined evidence.
In addition to her legal practice, Casanova has continued to serve our community through her work with organizations, including:
• Palm Beach County Hispanic Bar Association, President (2023)
• Florida Bar Leadership Academy, Fellow (2022-2023)
• Florida Bar Voluntary Bar Liaison Committee, Member
• Palm Beach County Bar Association, Bench Bar Conference, Session Co-Chair (2021-2022)
• Special Olympics, Volunteer
• Florida Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, Member
• Florida Association for Women Lawyers, Member
Casanova is often called upon by local news stations and schools to serve as a guest speaker on legal matters.
Casanova’s work in the community has earned her recognition in The National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40,” Super Lawyers Rising Stars, and “10 Best” Female Attorneys for Client Satisfaction. In 2021, Casanova was voted Member of the Year by her Palm Beach County Hispanic Bar Association peers.
Casanova’s passion and focus has been litigating county court cases in both government and private practice. Known as “the people’s court,” the County Court oversees various citizen disputes such as traffic offenses, misdemeanor crimes, and monetary disputes of $50,000 or less. Casanova appears in the County Court weekly and has experience litigating in the county criminal, civil, and traffic divisions.
Casanova is a proud “double Gator,” having graduated cum laude from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Arts and later her Juris Doctor degree. Casanova is also a proud “Wildcat,” graduating as Valedictorian of Royal Palm Beach Community High School in 2005.
Casanova was raised in Palm Beach County by her loving parents who immigrated to the United States in search of freedom. As part of the first generation in her family to be born in the U.S., Casanova has a profound appreciation for the constitutional principles of due process, separation of powers, and access to courts.
Casanova lives in Royal Palm Beach (where she grew up) with her two beloved dogs, Mouse and Fox.
