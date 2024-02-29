Metagenomi to Participate in the 44th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metageno­mi, Inc. (Nas­daq: MGX), a pre­ci­sion genet­ic med­i­cines com­pa­ny com­mit­ted to devel­op­ing cura­tive ther­a­peu­tics for patients using its pro­pri­etary, com­pre­hen­sive metage­nomics-derived gene edit­ing tool­box, today announced that Brian C. Thomas, CEO & Founder, will participate in a panel titled, “Emerging Genetic Therapy Approaches,” during the 44th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 12:50-1:50 PM ET in Boston.



A live webcast will be available on the "News & Events," page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.metagenomi.co/news-events/events . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Metagenomi website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Metageno­mi

Metageno­mi is a pre­ci­sion genet­ic med­i­cines com­pa­ny com­mit­ted to devel­op­ing cura­tive ther­a­peu­tics for patients using its pro­pri­etary, com­pre­hen­sive metage­nomics-derived tool­box. Metageno­mi is har­ness­ing the pow­er of metage­nomics, the study of genet­ic mate­r­i­al recov­ered from the nat­ur­al envi­ron­ment, to unlock four bil­lion years of micro­bial evo­lu­tion to dis­cov­er and devel­op a suite of nov­el edit­ing tools capa­ble of cor­rect­ing any type of genet­ic muta­tion found any­where in the genome. Its com­pre­hen­sive genome edit­ing tool­box includes pro­gram­ma­ble nucle­as­es, base edi­tors, and RNA and DNA-medi­at­ed inte­gra­tion sys­tems (includ­ing prime edit­ing sys­tems and clus­tered reg­u­lar­ly inter­spaced short palin­dromic repeat-asso­ci­at­ed trans­posas­es. Metageno­mi believes its diverse and mod­u­lar tool­box posi­tions the com­pa­ny to access the entire genome and select the opti­mal tool to unlock the full poten­tial of genome edit­ing for patients. For more infor­ma­tion, please vis­it https://​metageno​mi​.co.

