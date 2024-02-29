Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,394 in the last 365 days.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Financial Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2023   Year Ended December 31, 2023
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (48,193 )   $ (183,736 )
Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.47 )   $ (1.78 )
Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.47 )   $ (1.79 )
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 33,294     $ 107,522  
Adjusted EBITDA - Four Core Segments (1)(2) $ 42,455     $ 140,938  

________________________

(1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividends

On February 29, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, payable on April 5, 2024 to the holders of record on March 27, 2024.

Business Highlights

  • Q4 core segment Adj. EBITDA(1)(2) of $42.4 million, and consolidated Adj EBITDA(1) of $33.3 million – both quarterly records.
  • Transtar generated Adj. EBITDA(1) of $23.6 million in Q4, a record, with increases in both carload volume and average rate per carload versus Q3.
  • Jefferson Terminal generated Adj. EBITDA(1) of $14.3 million in Q4, averaging an all-time high of 185,000 barrels per day of throughput at the terminal.

      (1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
      (2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI105c7053805540c195b641e1b4b5e2e0. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 1, 2024 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 8, 2024 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com



Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Total revenues $ 81,440     $ 71,391     $ 320,472     $ 261,966  
               
Expenses              
Operating expenses   57,319       59,926       253,672       208,157  
General and administrative   3,445       2,755       12,833       10,891  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,586       982       4,140       16,844  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   3,163       3,079       12,467       12,964  
Depreciation and amortization   20,415       18,298       80,992       70,749  
Asset impairment               743        
Total expenses   86,928       85,040       364,847       319,605  
               
Other (expense) income              
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   (17,534 )     (19,417 )     (24,707 )     (67,399 )
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net   6,595       (1,469 )     6,855       (1,603 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (16 )           (2,036 )      
Interest expense   (26,172 )     (21,133 )     (99,603 )     (53,239 )
Other income (expense)   2,608       (1,025 )     6,586       (3,169 )
Total other expense   (34,519 )     (43,044 )     (112,905 )     (125,410 )
Loss before income taxes   (40,007 )     (56,693 )     (157,280 )     (183,049 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (90 )     (618 )     2,470       4,468  
Net loss   (39,917 )     (56,075 )     (159,750 )     (187,517 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries   (8,313 )     (9,606 )     (38,414 )     (33,933 )
Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock   16,589       14,394       62,400       23,657  
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (48,193 )   $ (60,863 )   $ (183,736 )   $ (177,241 )
               
Loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.47 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (1.78 )   $ (1.73 )
Diluted $ (0.47 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (1.79 )   $ (1.73 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   103,426,793       102,747,121       102,960,812       102,747,121  
Diluted   103,426,793       102,747,121       102,960,812       102,747,121  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
  December 31,
    2023       2022  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,367     $ 36,486  
Restricted cash   58,112       113,156  
Accounts receivable, net   55,990       60,807  
Other current assets   42,034       67,355  
Total current assets   185,503       277,804  
Leasing equipment, net   35,587       34,907  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   69,748       71,015  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   1,630,829       1,673,808  
Investments   72,701       73,589  
Intangible assets, net   52,621       60,195  
Goodwill   275,367       260,252  
Other assets   57,253       26,829  
Total assets $ 2,379,609     $ 2,478,399  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 130,796     $ 136,048  
Operating lease liabilities   7,218       7,045  
Other current liabilities   12,623       16,488  
Total current liabilities   150,637       159,581  
Debt, net   1,340,910       1,230,157  
Operating lease liabilities   62,441       63,147  
Other liabilities   87,530
       236,130  
Total liabilities   1,641,518       1,689,015  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; redemption amount of $446.5 million and $448.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   325,232       264,590  
       
Equity      
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 100,589,572 and 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   1,006       994  
Additional paid in capital   843,971       911,599  
Accumulated deficit   (182,173 )     (60,837 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (178,515 )     (300,133 )
Stockholders' equity   484,289
       551,623  
Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   (71,430 )     (26,829 )
Total equity   412,859
       524,794  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,379,609     $ 2,478,399  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
    Year Ended December 31,
      2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (159,750 )   $ (187,517 )
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities     24,707       67,399  
(Gain) loss on sale of assets     (6,855 )     1,603  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     2,036        
Equity-based compensation     9,199       4,146  
Depreciation and amortization     80,992       70,749  
Asset impairment     743        
Change in deferred income taxes     2,016       3,982  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives     1,125       (1,125 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs     6,769       4,393  
Bad debt expense     1,977       575  
Amortization of bond discount     4,853       1,903  
Change in:        
Accounts receivable     2,840       (3,303 )
Other assets     25,183       (7,799 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     8,553       7,013  
Other liabilities     1,125       (4,709 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     5,513       (42,690 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investment in unconsolidated entities     (7,077 )     (5,996 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     (4,448 )     (3,819 )
Acquisition of leasing equipment     (1,724 )      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment     (99,022 )     (217,141 )
Investment in convertible promissory notes     (36,044 )     (47,454 )
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment     105        
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     1,087       7,144  
Net cash used in investing activities     (147,123 )     (267,266 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from debt     181,350       519,025  
Repayment of debt     (75,131 )      
Payment of deferred financing costs     (8,834 )     (13,605 )
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock           291,000  
Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs           (16,433 )
Distributions to Manager           (78 )
Capital contributions from non-controlling interests           731  
Distributions to non-controlling interests     (1,647 )     (143 )
Settlement of equity-based compensation     (2,161 )     (593 )
Net transfers to (from) Former Parent           (617,321 )
Cash dividends - common stock     (12,372 )     (3,082 )
Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock     (1,758 )     (1,758 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     79,447       157,743  
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (62,163 )     (152,213 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     149,642       301,855  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 87,479     $ 149,642  


Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders and Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders and Former Parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (48,193 )   $ (60,863 )   $ (183,736 )   $ (177,241 )
Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (90 )     (618 )     2,470       4,468  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   3,385       1,104       9,199       4,146  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,586       982       4,140       16,844  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations   16             2,036        
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments         (67 )     1,125       (1,125 )
Add: Asset impairment charges               743        
Add: Incentive allocations                      
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)   20,964       18,298       81,541       70,749  
Add: Interest expense   26,172       21,133       99,603       53,239  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)   (421 )     (8,063 )     20,209       13,939  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock   16,589       14,394       62,400       23,657  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   690       336       2,130       1,232  
Add: Other non-recurring items(3)               2,470        
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   17,534       19,417       24,707       67,399  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4)   (5,938 )     (4,245 )     (21,515 )     (16,279 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 33,294     $ 1,808     $ 107,522     $ 61,028  

____________________

(1)  Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $80,992 and $70,749 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $549 and $—, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $20,415 and $18,298 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $549 and $—, respectively.

(2)  Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(23,752) and $(67,658), (ii) interest expense of $34,686 and $28,702, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $27,685 and $28,399, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $445 and $616, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(18,904) and $21,218, (vi) asset impairment of $1,135 and $2,280, (vii) equity-based compensation of $5 and $382 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $(1,091) and $—, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(16,469) and $(19,474), (ii) interest expense of $9,520 and $7,893, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,087 and $7,883, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $138 and $241, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(742) and $(6,946), (vi) asset impairment of $1,135 and $2,246, (vii) equity-based compensation of $1 and $94 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $(1,091) and $—, respectively.

(3)  Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares and Railroad severance expense of $2,470.

(4)  Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $1,412 and $470, (ii) provision for income taxes of $578 and $670, (iii) interest expense of $7,391 and $5,491, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,752 and $9,699, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $63 and $(53), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $307 and $1, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $6 and $1, (viii) asset impairment of $2 and $—, and (ix) other recurring items of $4 and $—, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $508 and $118, (ii) provision for income taxes of $509 and $176, (iii) interest expense of $1,833 and $1,462, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,802 and $2,608, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2 and $(3), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $280 and $(116), (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $3 and $—, and (viii) other recurring items of $1 and $—, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023:

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson Terminal   Repauno   Power and Gas   Four Core Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 19,495     $ (6,776 )   $ (4,202 )   $ (10,549 )   $ (2,032 )
Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (2,403 )     2,244       239             80  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   648       2,186       461             3,295  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   184       1,254             23       1,461  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                            
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                            
Add: Asset impairment charges                            
Add: Incentive allocations                            
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)   5,002       12,809       2,420             20,231  
Add: Interest expense   32       8,301       712             9,045  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)                     3,331       3,331  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                            
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   690                         690  
Add: Other non-recurring items(3)                            
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                     12,292       12,292  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4)   (16 )     (5,687 )     (235 )           (5,938 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 23,632     $ 14,331     $ (605 )   $ 5,097     $ 42,455  


  Year Ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson Terminal   Repauno   Power and Gas   Four Core Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 49,999     $ (36,720 )   $ (22,489 )   $ (5,249 )   $ (14,459 )
Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (561 )     2,468       496             2,403  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   1,394       5,865       1,770             9,029  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   737       1,370             94       2,201  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations   937                         937  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments               1,125             1,125  
Add: Asset impairment charges   743                         743  
Add: Incentive allocations                            
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)   19,590       49,465       9,336             78,391  
Add: Interest expense   2,284       32,443       2,557       3       37,287  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)                     29,987       29,987  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                            
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   2,130                         2,130  
Add: Other non-recurring items(3)   1,339       1,131                   2,470  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                     9,949       9,949  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4)   (71 )     (20,328 )     (856 )           (21,255 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 78,521     $ 35,694     $ (8,061 )   $ 34,784     $ 140,938  

____________________

(1)   Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,260 and $48,916 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $549 and $549, respectively.

(2)   Power and Gas
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) net loss of $(11,201) and $(8,858), (ii) interest expense of $8,565 and $31,109, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,526 and $26,146, (iv) acquisition and transaction expense of $138 and $445, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(742) and $(18,904), (vi) asset impairment of $1,135 and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $1 and $5 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $(1,091) and $(1,091), respectively.

(3)   Railroad
Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: Railroad severance expense of $1,339.

Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares of $1,131.

(4)   Railroad
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $2 and $4, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(5) and $(1), (iii) interest expense of $1 and $6, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $14 and $49, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $— and $1, (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $3 and $6, (vii) asset impairment of $— and $2 and (viii) other recurring items of $1 and $4, respectively.

Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $478 and $1,309, (ii) provision for income taxes of $500 and $551, (iii) interest expense of $1,789 and $7,242, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,640 and $10,920 and (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $280 and $306, respectively.

Repauno
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $28 and $99, (ii) provision for income taxes of $14 and $28, (iii) interest expense of $43 and $143, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $148 and $523 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2 and $63, respectively.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more