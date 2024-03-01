Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,282 in the last 365 days.

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment Sheds Light on Inhalant Addiction and Its Side Effects

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment Entrance Sitting

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment Sitting Areas

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment understands the complexities of inhalant addiction and offers substance abuse support.

NASHVILLE, TN, U.S., March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment, is a leading outpatient treatment center located at 145 Anderson Ln Suite B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 near Nashville, Tennessee. Epiphany Wellness specializes in mental health care, raising awareness about inhalant addiction and its detrimental side effects. Inhalants, often underestimated in their potency, can pose serious risks to individuals' physical and mental well-being.

The Power of Inhalants:
Inhalants, despite being commonly overlooked, can lead to addiction even after just one use. Their rapid onset of euphoria makes them particularly addictive, with the effects reaching the brain within seconds of inhalation. While some inhalants like nitrites and nitrous oxide serve medical purposes, others, including those found in household products, can cause significant harm when abused.

Understanding the Side Effects:
The side effects of inhalant abuse can be severe and wide-ranging. Common symptoms include dizziness, nausea, muscle pain, headaches, confusion, and mood changes. Despite not being classified under the Controlled Substances Act, inhalants remain a significant concern, with approximately 2.2 million people in the United States reported using them within the past year alone.

The Importance of Awareness and Prevention:
Despite their relatively low profile compared to other substances, inhalants still pose a significant risk to public health. Often disguised under innocuous names such as room odorizers or cleaners, these substances can lead to addiction and long-term health consequences if left unchecked.

Seeking Help at Epiphany Nashville:
Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment understands the complexities of inhalant addiction and offers comprehensive support to individuals struggling with substance abuse issues. Through our Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), we provide personalized care and evidence-based treatments to address addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Reach Out for Support:
If you or a loved one is battling inhalant addiction or any other mental health challenge, remember that help is available. Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment is here to provide compassionate and empathetic care, guiding you on your journey to recovery.

Admissions Office
Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment
+1 615-645-2088
info@epiphanywellness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment Sheds Light on Inhalant Addiction and Its Side Effects

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more