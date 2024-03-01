Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment Sheds Light on Inhalant Addiction and Its Side Effects

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment

NASHVILLE, TN, U.S., March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment, is a leading outpatient treatment center located at 145 Anderson Ln Suite B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 near Nashville, Tennessee. Epiphany Wellness specializes in mental health care, raising awareness about inhalant addiction and its detrimental side effects. Inhalants, often underestimated in their potency, can pose serious risks to individuals' physical and mental well-being.

The Power of Inhalants:

Inhalants, despite being commonly overlooked, can lead to addiction even after just one use. Their rapid onset of euphoria makes them particularly addictive, with the effects reaching the brain within seconds of inhalation. While some inhalants like nitrites and nitrous oxide serve medical purposes, others, including those found in household products, can cause significant harm when abused.

Understanding the Side Effects:

The side effects of inhalant abuse can be severe and wide-ranging. Common symptoms include dizziness, nausea, muscle pain, headaches, confusion, and mood changes. Despite not being classified under the Controlled Substances Act, inhalants remain a significant concern, with approximately 2.2 million people in the United States reported using them within the past year alone.

The Importance of Awareness and Prevention:

Despite their relatively low profile compared to other substances, inhalants still pose a significant risk to public health. Often disguised under innocuous names such as room odorizers or cleaners, these substances can lead to addiction and long-term health consequences if left unchecked.

Seeking Help at Epiphany Nashville:

Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment understands the complexities of inhalant addiction and offers comprehensive support to individuals struggling with substance abuse issues. Through our Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), we provide personalized care and evidence-based treatments to address addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Reach Out for Support:

If you or a loved one is battling inhalant addiction or any other mental health challenge, remember that help is available. Epiphany Nashville Mental Health & Depression Treatment is here to provide compassionate and empathetic care, guiding you on your journey to recovery.