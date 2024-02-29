Submit Release
JAKKS Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Full-year Gross Profit Dollars up 6% vs. 2022; Third Consecutive Annual Increase

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023

  • Net sales were $127.4 million, a year-over-year decrease of 3%
  • Gross margin of 26.5%, up 480 basis points vs. Q4 2022, led by improved landed product cost and reduced inventory obsolescence expense
  • Gross profit of $33.7 million, up 18% compared to $28.6 million in Q4 2022
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million (or $1.12 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $37.6 million or ($3.66 per diluted share) in Q4 2022
  • Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $10.5 million (or $1.04 per diluted share), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $13.9 million (or $1.42 per diluted share) in Q4 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $(10.9) million vs. $(12.1) million in Q4 2022

Full-Year 2023

  • Net sales were $711.6 million compared to $796.2 million last year, an 11% decrease
  • Gross margin of 31.4% compared to 26.5% last year
  • Gross profit of $223.4 million, up 6% compared to $211.3 million last year, and the highest dollar level since 2015
  • Operating income of $59.1 million compared to $61.0 million last year; a 3% decrease
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $36.9 million, down from a net income attributable to common stockholders of $90.0 million in 2022
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $48.9 million ($4.62 per diluted share), up from adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $43.6 million ($4.29 per diluted share) in 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $75.7 million, down 1% versus $76.4 million in 2022
  • Cash flows provided by operating activities of $66.4 million, down from $86.1 million in 2022
  • Cash used in financing activities of $70.4 million, eliminating all long-term debt in the first half of 2023
  • End of year cash and cash equivalents of $72.6 million, down from $85.5 million in 2022

Management Commentary
“For the third consecutive year we have met or exceeded our key financial full-year targets,” said Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “The year began with the challenge of revenue comparisons with a 2022 hit-driven blockbuster product line, but we also saw opportunities for gross margin improvements with a normalized supply chain. Gross and operating margins improved year-over-year despite a $80+ million decline in Net Sales, generating over $66 million in operating cash flow for the year.

“The holiday toy season came late this year, but we were pleased with the results. Two of our top three US Toys/Consumer Products customers achieved positive year-over-year retail sales results in Q4 despite challenging comparisons from the prior year. Our aggregate end-of-year inventory at retail at those three accounts is also down by a high single digit percentage compared to last year. Although customers are tentatively moving into the new year, we believe our core businesses remain on solid footing.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $127.4 million, down 3% versus $131.9 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were up 1% globally (flat in North America; 7% International) and sales of Costumes were down 40% compared to last year (-54% North America; -20% International).

Full-year Toys/Consumer Products sales were down 10% compared to 2022. The Costumes segment was down 12% vs. 2022, as customers continue to recalibrate to post-COVID levels. Our 2023 Costumes performance was nonetheless 22% higher than 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $85.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total debt was zero, compared to $67.2 million as of December 31, 2022. Total debt as of December 31, 2022, included the amount outstanding under the Company's term loan, net of unamortized discounts and issuance costs.

Inventory was $52.6 million, compared to $80.6 million as of December 31, 2022, a reduction of 35%.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP metric that excludes various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” “Total liquidity” is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus availability under the Company’s $67.5 million revolving credit facility.

Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on February 29, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (4Q23 Registration link) , and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call five minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Ami Amis™, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, and WeeeDo®, as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
     
          December 31,  
            2023         2022    
          (In thousands)  
Assets    
Current assets:            
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 72,350       $ 85,297    
  Restricted cash     204         193    
  Accounts receivable, net     123,797         102,771    
  Inventory     52,647         80,619    
  Prepaid expenses and other assets     6,374         6,331    
    Total current assets     255,372         275,211    
                   
Property and equipment     135,956         130,437    
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization     121,357         115,575    
  Property and equipment, net     14,599         14,862    
                   
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     23,592         19,913    
Deferred income tax assets, net     68,143         57,804    
Goodwill     35,083         35,083    
Intangibles and other assets, net     2,162         2,469    
    Total assets   $ 398,951       $ 405,342    
                   
                   
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity    
                   
Current liabilities:            
  Accounts payable   $ 42,177       $ 33,687    
  Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)     12,259         9,820    
  Accrued expenses     45,102         37,998    
  Reserve for sales returns and allowances     38,531         51,877    
  Income taxes payable     3,785         8,165    
  Short term operating lease liabilities     7,380         10,746    
  Short term debt, net     -         25,529    
    Total current liabilities     149,234         177,822    
                   
Long term operating lease liabilities     16,666         9,863    
Accrued expenses - long term     3,746         -    
Debt, non-current portion, net     -         41,622    
Preferred stock derivative liability     29,947         21,918    
Income taxes payable     3,245         2,929    
Deferred income tax liabilities, net     -         -    
    Total liabilities     202,838         254,154    
                   
Preferred stock accrued dividends     5,992         4,490    
                   
Stockholders' equity:            
  Common stock, $.001 par value     10         10    
  Additional paid-in capital     278,642         275,187    
  Accumulated deficit     (73,612 )       (112,018 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (15,627 )       (17,482 )  
    Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity     189,413         145,697    
  Non-controlling interests     708         1,001    
    Total stockholders' equity     190,121         146,698    
    Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity   $ 398,951       $ 405,342    
                   
                   
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)    
          December 31,  
Key Balance Sheet Data:     2023         2022    
                   
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)     89         72    
Inventory turnover (DSI)     52         72    
                   
          Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 		 
Condensed Cash Flow Data:     2023         2022    
                 
Cash flows provided by operating activities   $ 66,404       $ 86,099    
Cash flows used in investing activities     (8,907 )       (10,387 )  
Cash flows used in financing activities and other     (70,433 )       (35,554 )  
Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ (12,936 )     $ 40,158    
                   
Capital expenditures   $ (8,906 )     $ (10,389 )  
                   



    JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
             
      Three Months Ended
December 31,		         Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		      
                   
        2023       2022     Δ (%)       2023       2022     Δ (%)  
      (In thousands, except per share data)         (In thousands, except per share data)      
                               
Net sales $ 127,396     $ 131,886     (3 )%     $ 711,557     $ 796,187     (11 )%  
Less: Cost of sales                          
  Cost of goods   68,866       81,355     (15 )       362,378       449,597     (19 )  
  Royalty expense   22,533       20,371     11         117,607       126,633     (7 )  
  Amortization of tools and molds   2,264       1,592     42         8,219       8,671     (5 )  
  Cost of sales   93,663       103,318     (9 )       488,204       584,901     (17 )  
    Gross profit   33,733       28,568     18         223,353       211,286     6    
Direct selling expenses   14,582       13,153     11         36,987       33,290     11    
General and administrative expenses   34,401       30,752     12         126,893       114,819     11    
Depreciation and amortization   90       360     (75 )       366       1,907     (81 )  
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   49,073       44,265     11         164,246       150,016     9    
Intangibles impairment   -       -     -         -       300     nm    
    Income from operations   (15,340 )     (15,697 )   (2 )       59,107       60,970     (3 )  
Other income (expense):                          
  Loss from joint ventures   -       -     -         (565 )     -     nm    
  Other income (expense), net   139       277     (50 )       563       797     (29 )  
  Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability   (1,361 )     1,429     nm         (8,029 )     (636 )   nm    
  Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -     -         (1,023 )     -     nm    
  Interest income   757       63     nm         1,344       127     nm    
  Interest expense   (710 )     (2,294 )   (69 )       (6,451 )     (11,183 )   (42 )  
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (16,515 )     (16,222 )   2         44,946       50,075     (10 )  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (5,643 )     (54,331 )   (90 )       6,833       (41,008 )   nm    
Net income (loss)   (10,872 )     38,109     nm         38,113       91,083     (58 )  
Net income (loss) loss attributable to non-controlling interests   (4 )     140     nm         (293 )     (330 )   (11 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ (10,868 )   $ 37,969     nm %     $ 38,406     $ 91,413     (58 )%  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (11,252 )   $ 37,607     nm %     $ 36,904     $ 89,997     (59 )%  
  Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (1.12 )   $ 3.86           $ 3.70     $ 9.33        
  Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic   10,084       9,732             9,962       9,651        
  Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (1.12 )   $ 3.66           $ 3.48     $ 8.86        
  Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted   10,084       10,263             10,590       10,155        
                               
      Three Months Ended
December 31,		         Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		      
                   
        2023       2022     Δ bps       2023       2022     Δ bps  
              Fav/(Unfav)           Fav/(Unfav)
Net sales   100.0 %     100.0 %   -         100.0 %     100.0 %   -    
Less: Cost of sales                          
  Cost of goods   54.0       61.7     770         50.9       56.5     560    
  Royalty expense   17.7       15.4     (230 )       16.5       15.9     (60 )  
  Amortization of tools and molds   1.8       1.2     (60 )       1.2       1.1     (10 )  
  Cost of sales   73.5       78.3     480         68.6       73.5     490    
    Gross profit   26.5       21.7     480         31.4       26.5     490    
Direct selling expenses   11.4       10.0     (140 )       5.2       4.2     (100 )  
General and administrative expenses   27.0       23.3     (370 )       17.8       14.4     (340 )  
Depreciation and amortization   0.1       0.3     20         0.1       0.2     10    
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   38.5       33.6     (490 )       23.1       18.8     (430 )  
Intangibles impairment   -       -     -         -       -     -    
    Income from operations   (12.0 )     (11.9 )   (10 )       8.3       7.7     60    
Other income (expense):                          
  Loss from joint ventures   -       -             (0.1 )     -        
  Other income (expense), net   0.1       0.2             0.1       0.1        
  Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability   (1.1 )     1.1             (1.1 )     (0.1 )      
  Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -             (0.1 )     -        
  Interest income   0.6       -             0.2       -        
  Interest expense   (0.6 )     (1.7 )           (0.9 )     (1.4 )      
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (13.0 )     (12.3 )           6.4       6.3        
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (4.5 )     (41.2 )           1.0       (5.2 )      
Net income (loss)   (8.5 )     28.9             5.4       11.5        
Net income (loss) loss attributable to non-controlling interests   -       0.1             -       -        
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.   (8.5 )%     28.8 %           5.4 %     11.5 %      
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   (8.8 )%     28.5 %           5.2 %     11.3 %      
                               



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures enhances an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.

Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		         Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		      
                 
      2023       2022     Δ ($)       2023       2022     Δ ($)  
    (In thousands)         (In thousands)      
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                            
Net income   $ (10,872 )   $ 38,109     $ (48,981 )     $ 38,113     $ 91,083     $ (52,970 )  
Interest expense     710       2,294       (1,584 )       6,451       11,183       (4,732 )  
Interest income     (757 )     (63 )     (694 )       (1,344 )     (127 )     (1,217 )  
Provision for income taxes     (5,643 )     (54,331 )     48,688         6,833       (41,008 )     47,841    
Depreciation and amortization     2,354       1,952       402         10,336       10,578       (242 )  
EBITDA     (14,208 )     (12,039 )     (2,169 )       60,389       71,709       (11,320 )  
Adjustments:                            
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     -       -       -         276       -       276    
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)     -       -       -         289       -       289    
Other (income) expense, net     (139 )     (277 )     138         (563 )     (797 )     234    
Restricted stock compensation expense     2,057       1,646       411         8,027       5,082       2,945    
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     1,361       (1,429 )     2,790         8,029       636       7,393    
Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support     -       -       -         -       (249 )     249    
Molds and tooling capitalization     -       -       -         (1,751 )     -       (1,751 )  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -         1,023       -       1,023    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (10,929 )   $ (12,099 )   $ 1,170       $ 75,719     $ 76,381     $ (662 )  
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %     (8.6 )%     (9.2 )%     60 bps         10.6 %     9.6 %     100 bps    
                             
                             
                             
                             
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		         Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		      
      2023       2022     Δ ($)       2023       2022     Δ ($)  
    (In thousands, except per share data)         (In thousands, except per share data)      
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders                            
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ (11,252 )   $ 37,607     $ (48,859 )     $ 36,904     $ 89,997     $ (53,093 )  
Restricted stock compensation expense     2,057       1,646       411         8,027       5,082       2,945    
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     1,361       (1,429 )     2,790         8,029       636       7,393    
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       -         1,023       -       1,023    
Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support     -       -       -         -       (249 )     249    
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     -       -       -         276       -       276    
2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty     -       -       -         150       525       (375 )  
Molds and Tooling capitalization     -       -       -         (1,751 )     -       (1,751 )  
Valuation allowance release/adjustments     (2,577 )     (51,178 )     48,601         (2,577 )     (51,178 )     48,601    
Tax impact of additional charges     (96 )     (511 )     415         (1,175 )     (1,208 )     33    
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ (10,507 )   $ (13,865 )   $ 3,358       $ 48,906     $ 43,605     $ 5,301    
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic   $ (1.04 )   $ (1.42 )   $ 0.38       $ 4.91     $ 4.52     $ 0.39    
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic     10,084       9,732       352         9,962       9,651       311    
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted   $ (1.04 )   $ (1.42 )   $ 0.38       $ 4.62     $ 4.29     $ 0.32    
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted     10,084       9,732       352         10,590       10,155       435    
                             



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region 
                           
                           
(In thousands) QTD Q4   (In thousands) FY  
Divisions   2023   2022   2021  % Change
2023 v 2022		 % Change
2022 v 2021		   Divisions   2023   2022   2021  % Change
2023 v 2022		 % Change
2022 v 2021		  
Toys/Consumer Products $ 118,855 $ 117,727 $ 179,152  1.0 % -34.3 %   Toys/Consumer Products $ 580,686 $ 647,317 $ 513,517  -10.3 % 26.1 %  
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up   73,272   68,937   116,877  6.3 % -41.0 %   Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up   319,962   423,581   323,360  -24.5 % 31.0 %  
Action Play & Collectibles   35,312   38,909   41,164  -9.2 % -5.5 %   Action Play & Collectibles   219,446   173,529   114,778  26.5 % 51.2 %  
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys   10,272   9,881   21,111  4.0 % -53.2 %   Outdoor/Seasonal Toys   41,279   50,207   75,379  -17.8 % -33.4 %  
Costumes $ 8,541 $ 14,159 $ 8,812  -39.7 % 60.7 %   Costumes   130,870   148,870   107,599  -12.1 % 38.4 %  
Total $ 127,396 $ 131,886 $ 187,964  -3.4 % -29.8 %   Total $ 711,557 $ 796,187 $ 621,116  -10.6 % 28.2 %  
                           
                           
                           
(In thousands) QTD Q4   (In thousands) FY  
Regions   2023   2022   2021  % Change
2023 v 2022		 % Change
2022 v 2021		   Regions   2023   2022   2021  % Change
2023 v 2022		 % Change
2022 v 2021		  
United States $ 96,304 $ 100,907 $ 148,876  -4.6 % -32.2 %   United States $ 557,865 $ 644,295 $ 512,193  -13.4 % 25.8 %  
Europe   17,988   19,437   22,322  -7.5 % -12.9 %   Europe   76,464   85,348   60,425  -10.4 % 41.2 %  
Latin America   4,434   2,626   4,483  68.8 % -41.4 %   Latin America   32,024   18,338   12,606  74.6 % 45.5 %  
Canada   4,686   4,795   5,596  -2.3 % -14.3 %   Canada   26,992   26,515   17,999  1.8 % 47.3 %  
Asia   2,140   1,698   3,018  26.0 % -43.7 %   Asia   8,543   10,431   9,232  -18.1 % 13.0 %  
Australia & New Zealand   1,486   1,822   2,496  -18.4 % -27.0 %   Australia & New Zealand   7,542   8,836   6,423  -14.6 % 37.6 %  
Middle East & Africa   358   601   1,173  -40.4 % -48.8 %   Middle East & Africa   2,127   2,424   2,238  -12.3 % 8.3 %  
Total $ 127,396 $ 131,886 $ 187,964  -3.4 % -29.8 %   Total $ 711,557 $ 796,187 $ 621,116  -10.6 % 28.2 %  
                           
                           
(In thousands) QTD Q4   (In thousands) FY  
Regions   2023   2022   2021  % Change
2023 v 2022		 % Change
2022 v 2021		   Regions   2023   2022   2021  % Change
2023 v 2022		 % Change
2022 v 2021		  
North America $ 100,990 $ 105,702 $ 154,472  -4.5 % -31.6 %   North America $ 584,857 $ 670,810 $ 530,192  -12.8 % 26.5 %  
International   26,406   26,184   33,492  0.8 % -21.8 %   International   126,700   125,377   90,924  1.1 % 37.9 %  
Total $ 127,396 $ 131,886 $ 187,964  -3.4 % -29.8 %   Total $ 711,557 $ 796,187 $ 621,116  -10.6 % 28.2 %  
                           


CONTACT:
JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations
(424) 268-9567
Lucas Natalini


