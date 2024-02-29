Submit Release
Seer Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2024 Outlook

Enhanced access to the Proteograph Product Suite and demonstrated its power with new customer data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

  • Achieved revenue of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4% over the fourth quarter of 2022, and $16.7 million for the full year 2023, an increase of 8% over the full year 2022
  • Shipped 23 instruments during 2023, bringing cumulative instruments shipped to 62 as of December 31, 2023
  • Expanded internationally with the addition of four new distributors and partners
  • First peer-reviewed customer publication in Nature Communications, demonstrating the power of the Proteograph in pQTL analysis
  • Launched the Protein Discovery Catalog with over 10,000 proteins across 1,900 pathways to empower researchers
  • Ended the year with approximately $373 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments

“In 2023, our customers continued to demonstrate the powerful biological insight that is uniquely possible by leveraging the Proteograph Product Suite. Recently, we saw our first customer study published in Nature Communications and we expect several more this year,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO. “Looking ahead, we are laser focused on translating the incredible performance of our platform and the uniqueness of the data it generates into widespread commercial adoption. I continue to be confident in the substantial long-term opportunity ahead and look forward to updating on our progress throughout 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a 3.6% decrease from $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in lease revenue related to SP100 instruments, partially offset by an increase in service revenue. Product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.0 million, including $366 thousand of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of SP100 instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $1.1 million, including $201 thousand of related party revenue, and primarily consisted of revenue related to the Seer Technology Access Center, and grant and other revenue was $258 thousand. 

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $2.0 million and gross margin was 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses were $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, including $7.6 million of stock-based compensation, a decrease of 11% as compared to $27.2 million, including $8.2 million of stock-based compensation, for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in product development costs related to the Proteograph Product Suite, including employee compensation and other related expenses.

Net loss was $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $22.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an 8% increase from $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Product revenue for the full year 2023 was $12.9 million, including $4.4 million of related party revenue. Service revenue was $2.3 million, including $241 thousand of related party revenue, and grant and other revenue was $1.5 million.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $8.5 million and gross margin was 51.1% for the full year 2023.

Operating expenses were $112.0 million for the full year 2023, including $34.4 million of stock-based compensation, as compared to $104.3 million, including $33.7 million of stock-based compensation, for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $86.3 million for the full year 2023, as compared to $93.0 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $373.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

2024 Guidance

Seer expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $18 million to $20 million, representing growth of 14% at the midpoint over full year 2023.

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expectations for future results of operations and its financial position, business strategy, customer publications and adoption and outlook for fiscal year 2024. ​These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio

           
Seer, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
           
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,
    2023     2022       2023       2022  
Revenue:                      
Product $ 2,669     $ 1,431     $ 8,506     $ 8,557  
Service   944       708       2,016       913  
Related party   567       1,720       4,660       5,215  
Grant and other   258       745       1,479       808  
Total revenue   4,438       4,604       16,661       15,493  
Cost of revenue:                      
Product   1,663       785       5,398       5,459  
Service   390       446       685       495  
Related party   204       624       1,430       1,989  
Grant and other   180       457       642       457  
Total cost of revenue   2,437       2,312       8,155       8,400  
Gross profit   2,001       2,292       8,506       7,093  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development   11,165       12,631       53,019       45,797  
Selling, general and administrative   13,068       14,612       58,950       58,531  
Total operating expenses   24,233       27,243       111,969       104,328  
Loss from operations   (22,232 )     (24,951 )     (103,463 )     (97,235 )
Other income (expense):                      
Interest income   4,720       2,498       17,764       4,602  
Other expense   (287 )     (73 )     (578 )     (333 )
Total other income   4,433       2,425       17,186       4,269  
Net loss $ (17,799 )   $ (22,526 )   $ (86,277 )   $ (92,966 )
                       
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.28 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (1.35 )   $ (1.49 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   64,157,125       62,805,423       63,850,490       62,433,613  
                               
                               

        


     
Seer, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
     
  December 31,  
  2023     2022  
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,499     $ 53,208  
Short-term investments   283,725       368,031  
Accounts receivable, net   4,831       4,315  
Related party receivables   559       1,804  
Other receivables   1,326       899  
Inventory   4,491       4,627  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,082       2,098  
Total current assets   330,513       434,982  
Long-term investments   56,858       5,157  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   25,177       27,003  
Property and equipment, net   22,193       19,408  
Restricted cash   524       524  
Other assets   1,004       855  
Total assets $ 436,269     $ 487,929  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 1,370     $ 2,104  
Accrued expenses   9,212       8,298  
Deferred revenue   206       133  
Operating lease liabilities, current   2,295       1,842  
Other current liabilities   139       207  
Total current liabilities   13,222       12,584  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   25,964       28,032  
Other noncurrent liabilities   179       320  
Total liabilities   39,365       40,936  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022          
Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022; 60,253,707 and 59,366,077 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   1       1  
Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022; 4,044,969 shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022		          
Additional paid-in capital   702,868       667,739  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (192 )     (1,251 )
Accumulated deficit   (305,773 )     (219,496 )
Total stockholders’ equity   396,904       446,993  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 436,269     $ 487,929  



