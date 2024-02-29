Submit Release
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Summary:

  • Net revenue of $99.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 14% compared to net revenue of $115.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 consists of:
    • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $93.2 million, a decrease of 14% from the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $6.5 million, a decrease of 3% from the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $8.1 million.
  • Adjusted net income1 of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to adjusted net income of $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $7.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6.6 million.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Summary:

  • Net revenue of $433.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of 4% compared to net revenue of $450.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 consists of:
    • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $405.5 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year.
    • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $27.6 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year.
  • Net income of $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $10.5 million.
  • Adjusted net income1 of $12.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to an adjusted net income of $26.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $13.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $42.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $6.7 million.

“We are building positive momentum with the many commercial support programs implemented to enhance existing customer relationships and regain lost accounts in a uniquely challenging operating environment”, said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. "Despite the expected operating environment challenges, we delivered revenues within the lower end of our guidance. Looking ahead to 2024, we expect to return to revenue growth through continued demonstration of value to our customers and new product launches in both our Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets broadening our portfolio of differentiated treatment options.”

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “We continue to make progress with the ReNu program, which we believe, represents a significant value driver by addressing a critical unmet need in treating the symptoms of knee osteoarthritis. We remain confident in the long-term opportunity for Organogenesis and expect to continue to lead in our space with highly innovative products that deliver on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.”

1Defined as GAAP net income adjusted to exclude the effect of amortization, restructuring charges, LCD legal fees and sales retention, write-off of certain assets, facility construction project pause, GPO settlement fee and the resulting income taxes on these items.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

    Three Month Ended December 31,     Change  
    2023     2022     $     %  
    (in thousands, except for
percentages)		              
Advanced Wound Care   $ 93,165     $ 108,836     $ (15,671 )     (14 %)
Surgical & Sports Medicine     6,486       6,680       (194 )     (3 %)
Net revenue   $ 99,651     $ 115,516     $ (15,865 )     (14 %)

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $99.7 million, compared to $115.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $15.9 million, or 14%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $15.7 million, or 14% in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 3% in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $71.9 million, or 72% of net revenue, compared to $88.4 million or 77% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $16.5 million, or 19%.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $73.2 million, compared to $79.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 8%. R&D expenses were $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.4 million, or 3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $61.4 million, compared to $68.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 10%.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.3 million, compared to operating income of $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $10.0 million.

Total other expense, net, for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to other income, net of less than $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of approximately $0.6 million.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.6 million, or $(0.00) per share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.06 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $8.1 million, or $0.06 per share.

Adjusted net income was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to adjusted net income of $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 78%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 47%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $104.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $66.2 million in term loan debt obligations, compared to $103.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $70.8 million in term loan debt obligations, as of December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results
The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively:

    Year Ended December 31,     Change  
    2023     2022     $     %  
    (in thousands, except for
percentages)		              
Advanced Wound Care   $ 405,514     $ 422,231     $ (16,717 )     (4 %)
Surgical & Sports Medicine     27,626       28,662       (1,036 )     (4 %)
Net revenue   $ 433,140     $ 450,893     $ (17,753 )     (4 %)

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $433.1 million, compared to $450.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $17.8 million, or 4%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $16.7 million, or 4% in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 4% in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2023 is $326.7 million, or 75% of net revenue, compared to $345.9 million, or 77% of net revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $19.2 million, or 6%.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $314.1 million, compared to $323.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $9.4 million, or 3%. R&D expenses were $44.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $39.8 million for year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $4.6 million, or 12%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $269.8 million for year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $283.8 million year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $14.1 million, or 5%.

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $12.5 million, compared to an operating income of $22.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $9.8 million.

Total other expense, net, for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2.1 million, compared to $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million.

Net income of $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $15.5 million, or $0.12 per share for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $10.5 million, or $0.08 per share.

Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $12.7 million., compared to $26.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 52%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $42.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 14%.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance:

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company expects:

  • Net revenue between $445.0 million and $470.0 million, an increase of approximately 3% to 9% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $433.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
    • The 2024 net revenue guidance range assumes:
      • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products between $415.0 million and $435.0 million, an increase of approximately 2% to 7% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $405.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
      • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products between $30.0 million and $35.0 million, an increase of approximately 9% to 27% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $27.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Net income (loss) between ($10.6) million and $4.6 million and adjusted net income (loss) between ($8.1) million and $7.1 million.
  • EBITDA between $5.8 million and $25.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $15.8 million and $35.0 million.

Earnings Conference Call:

Financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 will be reported after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 29th to discuss the results of the quarter, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com.

For those unable to participate, the webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com for approximately one year.

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)		  
   
    December 31,  
    2023     2022  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 103,840     $ 102,478  
Restricted cash     498       812  
Accounts receivable, net     81,999       89,450  
Inventories     28,253       24,783  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     10,454       5,086  
Total current assets     225,044       222,609  
Property and equipment, net     116,228       102,463  
Intangible assets, net     15,871       20,789  
Goodwill     28,772       28,772  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     40,118       43,192  
Deferred tax asset, net     28,002       30,014  
Other assets     5,990       1,520  
Total assets   $ 460,025     $ 449,359  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of term loan   $ 5,486     $ 4,538  
Current portion of finance lease obligations     1,081        
Current portion of operating lease obligations - related party     3,140       3,001  
Current portion of operating lease obligations     10,004       8,707  
Accounts payable     30,724       32,330  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     30,074       26,447  
Total current liabilities     80,509       75,023  
Term loan, net of current portion     60,745       66,231  
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion     1,888        
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion - related party     17,227       20,367  
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion     19,780       20,947  
Other liabilities     1,213       1,122  
Total liabilities     181,362       183,690  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)            
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 132,044,944 and 131,647,677 shares issued; 131,316,396 and 130,919,129 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     319,621       310,957  
Accumulated deficit     (40,971 )     (45,301 )
Total stockholders' equity     278,663       265,669  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 460,025     $ 449,359  


ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)		  
   
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net revenue   $ 99,651     $ 115,516     $ 433,140     $ 450,893  
Cost of goods sold     27,769       27,110       106,481       105,019  
Gross profit     71,882       88,406       326,659       345,874  
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative     61,381       68,293       269,754       283,808  
Research and development     11,770       11,395       44,380       39,762  
Total operating expenses     73,151       79,688       314,134       323,570  
Loss (income) from operations     (1,269 )     8,718       12,525       22,304  
Other expense, net:                        
Interest expense, net     (502 )     30       (2,190 )     (2,009 )
Other income (expense), net     (25 )     6       57       (13 )
Total other expense, net     (527 )     36       (2,133 )     (2,022 )
Net income before income taxes     (1,796 )     8,754       10,392       20,282  
Income tax (expense) benefit     1,228       (1,268 )     (5,447 )     (4,750 )
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income   $ (568 )   $ 7,486     $ 4,945     $ 15,532  
Net income, per share:                        
Basic   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.06     $ 0.04     $ 0.12  
Diluted   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.06     $ 0.04     $ 0.12  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                        
Basic     130,916,950       128,661,435       131,231,317       130,070,231  
Diluted     131,857,509       133,348,995       132,746,727       132,383,152  


ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)		  
   
    Year Ended December 31,  
    2023     2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
Net income   $ 4,945     $ 15,532     $ 94,202  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
Depreciation     10,448       5,845       5,781  
Amortization of intangible assets     4,918       4,883       4,949  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     8,083       7,303       5,946  
Non-cash interest expense     427       434       346  
Deferred interest expense     490       501       1,493  
Deferred tax expense (benefit)     2,012       1,980       (31,976 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     235       4,482       1,407  
Loss on lease termination     559              
Provision recorded for credit losses     1,297       1,781       2,999  
Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories     6,580       9,648       12,079  
Stock-based compensation     8,996       6,552       3,864  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 1,883  
Change in fair value of earnout liability                 (3,985 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                  
Accounts receivable     5,539       (8,770 )     (28,654 )
Inventories     (8,179 )     (9,410 )     (9,302 )
Prepaid expenses and other current and other assets     (10,115 )     (378 )     (34 )
Operating leases     (8,439 )     (7,006 )     (6,156 )
Accounts payable     (108 )     3,260       3,847  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     3,138       (11,850 )     9,354  
Other liabilities     91       72       (6,065 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     30,917       24,859       61,978  
Cash flows from investing activities:                  
Purchases of property and equipment     (24,364 )     (33,898 )     (31,220 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (24,364 )     (33,898 )     (31,220 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                  
Line of credit repayments under the 2019 Credit Agreement                 (10,000 )
Term loan repayments under the 2019 Credit Agreement                 (60,000 )
Proceeds from term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement, net of debt discount and issuance cost                 73,174  
Term loan repayments under the 2021 Credit Agreement     (4,688 )     (2,813 )     (938 )
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations     (485 )     (200 )     (2,630 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options           2,070       2,198  
Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting     (332 )     (648 )     (737 )
Payments of deferred acquisition consideration           (608 )     (483 )
Payment to extinguish debt                 (1,620 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (5,505 )     (2,199 )     (1,036 )
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     1,048       (11,238 )     29,722  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year     103,290       114,528       84,806  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year   $ 104,338     $ 103,290     $ 114,528  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                  
Cash paid for interest   $ 5,436     $ 2,649     $ 5,787  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 3,052     $ 1,201     $ 607  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:                  
Cumulative effect adjustment for adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 (Note 2)   $ 615     $     $  
Deferred acquisition consideration and earnout liability recorded for business acquisition   $     $ 828     $  
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 841     $ 1,928     $ 3,750  
Right-of-use assets obtained through operating lease obligations   $ 5,869     $ 1,350     $ 53,793  
Right-of-use assets obtained through finance lease obligations   $ 3,454     $     $  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
($, in thousands)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net (loss) income   $ (568 )   $ 7,486     $ 4,945     $ 15,532  
Interest expense, net     502       (30 )     2,190       2,009  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (1,228 )     1,268       5,447       4,750  
Depreciation     2,982       1,514       10,448       5,845  
Amortization     1,229       1,221       4,918       4,883  
EBITDA     2,917       11,459       27,948       33,019  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,366       1,855       8,996       6,552  
Restructuring charge (1)     1,918       750       3,796       2,268  
Write-off of certain assets (2)                       4,200  
Settlement fee (3)                       2,600  
Facility construction project pause (4)                       632  
Legal fees (5)                 1,182        
Sales retention (6)     272             694        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 7,473     $ 14,064     $ 42,616     $ 49,271  

(1) Amounts reflect employee retention and benefits as well as other exit costs associated with the Company’s restructuring activities.

(2) Amount reflects the disposal of certain equipment related to the same facility.

(3) Amounts reflect the fee the Company paid to a GPO to settle previously disputed GPO fees.

(4) Amount reflects the cancellation fees incurred in connection with the Company’s decision to pause one of its manufacturing facility construction projects.

(5) Amount represents the legal fees incurred related to the recently published and withdrawn local coverage determinations, or LCDs.

(6) Amount represents the compensation expenses related to retention for those sales employees impacted by the LCDs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
($, in thousands)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net (loss) income   $ (568 )   $ 7,486     $ 4,945     $ 15,532  
Amortization     1,229       1,221       4,918       4,883  
Restructuring charge (1)     1,918       750       3,796       2,268  
Write-off of certain assets (2)                       4,200  
Settlement fee (3)                       2,600  
Facility construction project pause (4)                       632  
Legal fees (5)                 1,182        
Sales retention (6)     272             694        
Tax on above     (923 )     (527 )     (2,859 )     (3,898 )
Adjusted net income   $ 1,928     $ 8,930     $ 12,676     $ 26,217  

(1) Amounts reflect employee retention and benefits as well as other exit costs associated with the Company’s restructuring activities.

(2) Amount reflects the disposal of certain equipment related to the same facility.

(3) Amounts reflect the fee the Company paid to a GPO to settle previously disputed GPO fees.

(4) Amount reflects the cancellation fees incurred in connection with the Company’s decision to pause one of its manufacturing facility construction projects.

(5) Amount represents the legal fees incurred related to the recently published and withdrawn local coverage determinations, or LCDs.

(6) Amount represents the compensation expenses related to retention for those sales employees impacted by the LCDs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income (loss) to projected non-GAAP EBITDA and projected non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024:

    Year Ended December 31,  
($, in thousands)   2024L     2024H  
Net (loss) income   $ (10,565 )   $ 4,616  
Interest expense, net     3,000       2,200  
Income tax expense (benefit)     308       5,061  
Depreciation     9,680       9,680  
Amortization     3,400       3,400  
EBITDA     5,823       24,957  
Stock-based compensation expense     10,000       10,000  
Restructuring charge     -       -  
Adjusted EBITDA     15,823       34,957  

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income (loss) to projected non-GAAP adjusted net income included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024:

    Year Ended December 31,  
($, in thousands)   2024L     2024H  
Net (loss) income   $ (10,565 )   $ 4,616  
Amortization     3,400       3,400  
Restructuring charge            
Tax on above     (918 )     (918 )
Adjusted net (loss) income   $ (8,083 )   $ 7,098  

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company’s expected revenue, net income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 and the breakdown of expected revenue in both its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine categories. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred losses in prior years and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production or obtain supply of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; (10) any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; (11) the impact of the suspension of commercialization of: (a) ReNu and NuCel in connection with the expiration of the FDA’s enforcement grace period for HCT/Ps on May 31, 2021 and (b) Dermagraft in the second quarter of 2022 pending transition of manufacturing to a new manufacturing facility or a third-party manufacturer; and (12) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequently filed periodic reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.


Investor Inquiries:
ICR Westwicke
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Lori Freedman
LFreedman@organo.com

Primary Logo

