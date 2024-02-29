Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,460 in the last 365 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 11, 2024

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, commercializes and develops safe and effective therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Monday, March 11, 2024, after the market close. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-646-968-2525. The call ID is 9752695.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

About Assertio
Assertio is a specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, commercializes and develops safe and effective therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients. Utilizing a proprietary digital-focused commercialization approach we can promote products across multiple therapeutic categories. We strive to lead by example, embrace change, and make a positive impact in our community while creating better experiences for our employees, partners and shareholders. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 11, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more