Roadway Activity Report for parts of the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (February 29 - March 6, 2024)

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading on the I-75 NB ramp off at Paul Huff Parkway. This work will take place behind temporary portable barrier rail. Left shoulder of Northbound exit ramp to Paul Huff Parkway will be closed for ramp construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to remove the old bridge over Candies Creek and install new storm drainage. Intermittent flagging operations will take place at Campbell Drive during grading operations and storm drain construction. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 (APD-40) Utility Work both directions at LM 2.58: Multi lane closures on SR-311 / APD-40 from Varnell Road to Industrial Drive SW / Refreshment Lane SW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/29/24 through 03/14/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-727]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): The contractor is closing SR-40 Westbound right lane from Bates Street to Edwards Street for the construction of a concrete island. This temporary closure will remain in place until the resurfacing is completed on SR-40 and permanent marking is in place for the new alignment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 29: During this reporting period, the contractor will be removing and replacing curb ramps in Bradley County along Inman Street from the intersection with Wildwood Avenue and on Ocoee Street. Pedestrian detour routes will be posted for any closed sidewalks. The contractor will begin removing existing curb ramps in Polk County on SR68 from near Vine Street to Jackson Street. Shoulder and street parking closures are possible in this area as work to upgrade the curb ramps gets underway.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Cleveland/CNX361]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound from MM 181 to MM 182: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be performing nighttime work repairing areas of the concrete pavement on the I-24 WBL at MM 181-182 on Wednesday, March 6th, from 9PM-12AM. Two lanes will be closed with traffic control in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Utility Work both directions at MM 181: Shoulder and lane closure on 4th Avenue at the on and off ramps to I-24. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/23/24 through 06/30/24 from 8am - 5:30 pm. [2023-192/197]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 TDOT Bridge Maintenance southbound at MM 7.49: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be performing nighttime work repairing areas of the concrete deck on the I-40 SBL exit ramp to Bonney Oaks on Tuesday, March 5th, from 9PM-12AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Ramps have been modified or closed, and interstate traffic on both routes has been reduced to three lanes and moved toward the median to provide room for construction of new lanes, installation of drainage structures, retaining walls and bridges. Contract crews are working nightly so please stay alert for changing traffic conditions as construction vehicles enter and leave the roadway. To perform this work, rolling roadblocks may also be used in addition to lane closures to separate vehicles from construction activities. Multiple uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. Due to winter weather, it may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 6 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.4 to LM 9.9: NIGHTTIME Interior Lane closures on E. 23rd Street between S. Lyerly Street and S. Orchard Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 03/04/24 through 03/08/24 from 7 pm - 7 am. [2019-507]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 5.61: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) from Watkins Road to Apison Pike. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/29/24 through 03/06/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-072]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The contractor on this project will have temporary lane closures on I-75 in the northbound direction from MM 4 to MM 7 and the SR-153 southbound ramp from 8 PM to 6 AM weather permitting. This work is in preparation to shift traffic to the outside on the northbound lanes. Thursday night, February 29, 2024, the contractor will reduce the southbound SR-153 on ramp to I-75 northbound to one lane for the duration of the project, weather permitting. If weather is not favorable, the work will be performed the next available night. Southbound Exit 5 will be shifted into Phase I alignment Thursday night, February 29, 2024, weather permitting. If weather is not favorable, the work will be performed the next available night.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-111 construction of two small drainage structures at LM 1.7 and LM 2.4: On SR111 Northbound from LM 1.5-2.00, traffic will be down to 1 lane on SR111 as the contractor works on the project. The motoring public needs to be careful traveling this direction as workers will be present. On March 4th, the contractor will be closing the inside lane on SR111 in the Southbound direction and also on this day the contractor will be working to shift traffic on the Northbound direction. Also, on March 5th or 6th, there will be rolling roadblocks from 8 AM-5:30 PM as the contractor installs barrier rail in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on SR111.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX344]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/29/24, 03/01/24, 03/04/24, 03/05/24 and 03/06/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment, and paving operations along the existing pavement.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 13 to LM 14: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Congress Pkwy) between Velma Road and Layman Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/08/24 through 05/07/24 from 7 am - 5 pm. [2023-412]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]