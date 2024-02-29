Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Submit Release
February 29, 2024

 

Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at St. Mary’s College of Maryland 

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the Supreme Court of Maryland will hold oral arguments at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in the state’s first county, St. Mary’s County. The arguments will be held at the college’s Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center auditorium and livestreamed. This marks the second time in recent history that the Supreme Court held oral arguments outside the City of Annapolis. The Supreme Court of Maryland plans to hold oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions within the state up to two days each term year at geographically diverse locations.

WHO: The Supreme Court of Maryland
WHAT: Off-site oral arguments
WHEN: Tuesday, March 5, at 9:00 a.m.
WHERE: St. Mary’s College of Maryland
47645 College Dr, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division at [email protected], to attend or for questions. Cameras will be allowed in the performing arts center during the oral arguments.

