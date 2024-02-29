Readout of Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Secretary Canegallo’s Participation in the U.S.-India Homeland Security Dialogue

From February 27 to February 29, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo and Indian Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla met in New Delhi to co-chair the U.S.-India Homeland Security Dialogue. The Homeland Security Dialogue deepens the strategic partnership between the United States and India on issues ranging from counternarcotics cooperation and Customs-to-Customs collaboration, to combatting terrorism and cybercrime and addressing irregular migration.

During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and India to strengthen access to lawful immigration pathways while enforcing immigration law to include returns of individuals who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States. They also agreed to work together to expand law enforcement cooperation to target smugglers who prey and profit on vulnerable migrants.

The Homeland Security Dialogue acknowledged the work of the U.S.-India Counternarcotics Working Group, which guides our joint efforts to address drug regulatory issues, law enforcement cooperation and collaboration, coordination in multilateral fora, and drug demand reduction efforts. The leaders reaffirmed the need to deepen information sharing efforts to prevent diversion of pharmaceuticals and other chemicals of concern used as precursors for illicit fentanyl and other illicit synthetic drugs.

At the conclusion of the Dialogue, the leaders signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to expand law enforcement collaboration between the United States and India. The new Memorandum between the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers and India’s National Police Academy institutionalizes police training cooperation between our governments through the sharing of best practices and joint programming.

DHS looks forward to building upon these productive discussions and commitments as we continue working to strengthen our partnership with India to further our shared security interests.