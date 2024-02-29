NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNOW). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980

The investigation concerns whether Snowflake and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2024, Snowflake issued a press release announcing financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024. The Company advised investors that it expects product revenue to rise only 22% in fiscal year 2025, significantly less than its 38% increase in fiscal year 2024. Separately, Snowflake disclosed that Chief Executive Officer Frank Slootman is retiring and will be replaced by Sridhar Ramaswamy, effectively immediately.

On this news, Snowflake’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 29, 2024.

