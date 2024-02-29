GLOBAL MINISTRY PULSE ANNOUNCES FIFTH ANNUAL DIGITAL GOOD FRIDAY BROADCAST FOR WORLDWIDE AUDIENCES IN MORE THAN 100 COUNTRIES

Nick Hall To Share Gospel Message Alongside Top Christian Artists Miel San Marcos and Steven Curtis Chapman In Observance of Good Friday

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse , a global Christian ministry leading one of the largest millennial-led prayer and outreach efforts in the world, announces the fifth annual Good Friday global broadcast. The global event features evangelist Nick Hall and world-renowned Christian artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Miel San Marcos. The online stream is available beginning at 7 a.m. CT on Good Friday, which falls on Friday, March 29 this year.

The Good Friday broadcast, led by evangelist Nick Hall , featuring Miel San Marcos and Steven Curtis Chapman , will combine music, prayer and the life-changing message of the Gospel in a digital way that is accessible to people across the entire world in over 100 countries and more than 30 languages. This program presents a clear and compelling message explaining how the grace found in Jesus is for anyone, from any background, and from anywhere in the world.

"As we gather digitally this Good Friday, we are reminded that Jesus offers grace and compassion to anyone all over the world, not just those who are from a particular background or culture,” said Hall. “It speaks to the hearts of a global community, offering hope, redemption and a new beginning. I cannot wait to join people from all over the world as we unite in prayer and worship, experiencing the grace and power of Jesus’ love in a profound and meaningful way."

At the heart of this special event is an exclusive interview with both musical artists, who share insights and experiences that will undoubtedly resonate with viewers. In addition to the interviews, the stream will feature captivating musical performances by Chapman and Miel San Marcos. Chapman will be sharing an original rendition of Amazing Grace, and Miel San Marcos will also share a Spanish-language version of the song, inviting viewers to worship in celebration of the grace of Jesus. The broadcast will also feature a spoken-word testimony and a Gospel ensemble. The broadcast will engage viewers in moments of worship and praise, creating an atmosphere of spiritual connection and reflection.

Hall, Global evangelist, founder of Pulse and the visionary behind this event, will deliver a timely message of God's love and redemption as he ushers millions of viewers into the Easter weekend. Through his passionate and relatable presentation, Hall will remind viewers that no matter how far they may have strayed, the love of God pursues and rescues them. His words will serve as a powerful reminder of the grace and forgiveness found in the sacrifice of Jesus.

The Good Friday broadcast also serves as the kickoff to a year-long campaign celebrating the grace of Jesus called Anthem of Grace. The goal is to help people across the globe to understand and experience the transformative power of grace—a gift available to everyone, reaching even the darkest places in the world. This campaign is a reminder that grace is not just a concept—it is a reality found in a person, Jesus.

The year-long campaign will culminate in an Anthem of Grace broadcast on April 18, 2025, and there will be key Anthem of Grace events and broadcasts throughout the year as well. Viewers will be able to submit their personal stories of grace throughout the year and send in a video clip singing Amazing Grace at any time. The global event next year will incorporate some of the video recordings and testimonies about life-changing grace found in Jesus.

This online broadcast is a must-watch event for individuals seeking spiritual renewal and a deeper understanding of the Easter season. Viewers will be encouraged to reflect on their own faith journey and embrace the love and grace that God offers.

The Good Friday broadcast is designed to meet you wherever you are, providing a transformational message across 30+ TV stations and 50+ broadcast outlets in over 100 countries worldwide. To stay informed about the virtual event and receive information and reminders, those interested can visit GoodFriday.org .

About Pulse

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse in 2006. Since then, Pulse has seen over 330 million people impacted by the Gospel and over two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and Make Jesus Known. Since Pulse’s founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization’s event, training evangelists on American college campuses, or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at www.pulse.org .

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is on earth to tell people about Jesus. He started a grassroots movement as a college student and has spent the last 20 years traveling the world to meet people where they are and tell them that they matter. As a student at North Dakota State University, Nick’s life was changed when he wrote a paper titled “Pulse” for his English class, hoping to combat the depression, substance abuse, and suicide that was impacting his friends and their campus. That paper unleashed one of the largest student-led efforts in American history, launching a nonprofit that exists today. Through Pulse events, Nick has shared a message of hope with over 330 million people around the globe. Everywhere Nick goes, he talks to people about faith and the deeper issues of life, because he knows what it feels like to make mistakes, experience heartbreak, and be alone. One of the goals of Nick’s life is to come alongside students who desire to impact their high school or college campus because that’s where this all began. Nick lives in Minneapolis with his wife Tiffany and three children.

