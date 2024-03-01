Reflections Career Coaching Features Entertainment Industry Guests to Raise Awareness of Creative Industry Roles

reflections career coaching Logo Inside Entertainment Industry Career Podcast Artwork

‘Inside Entertainment Industry Careers’ Podcast Releasing 21st of March 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily Maguire of Reflections Career Coaching has announced the release of their new podcast called ‘Inside Entertainment Industry Careers’. The podcast is being released on all major platforms, with the goal of increasing awareness and visibility of the routes and pathways into career roles in the creative industries.

“I'm super passionate about raising awareness of all the wonderful roles in the creative and entertainment industries. My goal is to provide insights that raise aspirations and to inspire future generations to enter the industry.” Says Emily Maguire

Interviewing guests from around the world, the first episode will feature British Actress Rachel Grant, most famously known for her role as ‘Peaceful Fountains of Desire’, James Bond’s would-be assassin in ‘Die Another Day’, opposite Pierce Brosnan. Born in the Philippines, Rachel Grant (de Longueuil) is a British actress, TV presenter/host, travel expert, videographer, and entrepreneur based in New York.

Each episode will explore the guest's career journey, offering insights into their career. Not only will listeners gain valuable career advice, but they will also leave feeling inspired and motivated by our guests' unique experiences in pursuing their passions.

“If anyone would like to be a guest on future episodes, they are welcome to email me directly.” Says Emily Maguire

The first podcast episode will be available starting the 21st of March 2024. For more information on the podcast, visit www.reflectionscareercoaching.co.uk/podcast

About Emily Maguire: Emily is a level 7 career development professional with over 20 years of entertainment industry and mentoring experience. She specialises in the creative industries and is a registered career consultant at the Career Development Institute (CDI), where she also serves as a board member. Her career and business advice have been featured in numerous press and media outlets, and she is a top voice on LinkedIn for the film industry. Outside of coaching, she represents actors for TV, film, and motion capture. Her recent work includes popular productions like Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy, the latest Mission Impossible, and Dungeons and Dragons.