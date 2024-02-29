Submit Release
Simmons bill to extend support services for drug court graduates on the way to governor’s desk

OLYMPIA—A bill to extend support services for drug court graduates is now on the way to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for his signature before becoming law.  

House Bill 1983, introduced by Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, will streamline and improve the utilization of the Criminal Justice Treatment Account. “Once enacted into law, this piece of legislation will provide continued support services—up to six months in duration—for drug court graduates that are tailored to a person’s individual needs,” said Simmons. “I believe this will make a long-term impact in society by reducing recidivism rates and providing essential assistance to those facing challenges post drug court completion.”  

HB 1983 passed the House unanimously on Feb. 8 and passed the Senate unanimously on Feb. 28. 


