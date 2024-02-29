Please be aware, this recall is a correction, not a product removal.

The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Names: Care Plus, Care Plus Models 1000 through 4000 and Lullaby Incubator, Lullaby Incubator XP and Lullaby Incubator TR

Product Codes: FMZ

Model Numbers: All models of Care Plus Hood Field Replacement Unit (FRU) kit: 6600-0047-851, 6600-0033-850, 6600-0081-850, 6600-0961-500, 6600-0083-850 Care Plus Hood Door FRU kit: 6600-0082-850, 6600-0504-800, 6600-0148-800, 6600-0970-500 M1166822 All models of Lullaby Incubator, Lullaby TR Incubator, and Lullaby XP Incubator Lullaby Incubator Model Hood FRU kit: M1169566, M1160659, M1206259, M1206260, M1166836, M1166814 and Lullaby Incubator Model Hood Door FRU kit: M1169767, M1160674, M1187512, M1206646

Manufacturing Dates: Care Plus, Care Plus models 1000 through 4000: January 1, 1988, to December 31, 2015 Lullaby Incubator, Lullaby Incubator XP, Lullaby Incubator TR: January 1, 2008, to December 31, 2012

Distribution Dates: Care Plus: January 1, 1988, and December 31, 2015 Lullaby: January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2021

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 15,138

Date Initiated by Firm: December 26, 2023

Device Use

The Wipro GE Healthcare Private Ltd. Care Plus and Lullaby Incubators are designed to provide heated and humidified air within an enclosed bed compartment for newborns that need support in regulating their body temperature.

Reason for Recall

Wipro Ge Healthcare Private Ltd. is recalling its Care Plus and Lullaby Incubators because the bedside panel or porthole may look closed but not be latched properly. In addition, if a canopy cover is in place, the bedside panel may look secured because the canopy will hold it in a closed position, without the panel latches being locked correctly. If a bedside panel or porthole is not latched properly, the panel can detach and open, no longer protecting the patient from falling.

The use of an affected incubator may lead to falls from the incubator due to improper door closure, and other injuries such as, skin abrasions, bleeding, fractures, and head trauma.

There is one report of serious injury from using this device. No other injuries or deaths have occurred from using this affected device.

Who May be Affected

Patients inside an affected Wipro Ge Healthcare Private Ltd. Care Plus or Lullaby Incubator

What to Do

On December 26, 2023, Wipro GE Healthcare Private Ltd. sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Correction letter.

The letter provided actions to be taken by the customer for continued use of the device.

Customers who wish to continue using these devices should ensure that:

Each time the bedside panel is closed, the latches are secure.

Each time the porthole doors are closed, the porthole latches are manually checked to make sure the porthole door latches are secure.

Each time the bedside panel or porthole is closed, the porthole door is pulled to make sure it is latched.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Wipro GE Healthcare Private Ltd. at 1-800-437-1171.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.