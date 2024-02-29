MDC invites public to learn about turkey hunting at March 19 clinic

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – Spring turkey hunting involves a variety of skills. Knowing how to locate a gobbler, call him into shotgun range, handling firearms in a safe fashion, and knowing the regulations are all parts of a successful and safe hunt.

People can learn more about spring turkey hunting at “Hunting: A to Z, Spring Turkey Hunting Workshop,” a free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) event on March 19 at the Laclede Electric Cooperative in Lebanon. The program will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The address is 1400 E. Rt. 66. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199072

At this event, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker and members of the National Wild Turkey Federation will discuss the techniques and strategies of spring turkey hunting. Topics that will be covered include:

Biological and behavioral characteristics of the eastern wild turkey

Regulations of Missouri’s spring turkey season

Safety

Scouting for turkey sign and how to select a hunting spot

Turkey calling

Processing a harvested bird

This program is open to all skill levels of turkey hunting. All registered participants will receive a turkey call. All participants under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult. People can get additional information about this program by contacting Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or at 417-895-6881, ext. 1644.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.