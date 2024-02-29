Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern Starting March 1 For Route 138 In North Kingstown

RHODE ISLAND, February 29 - Effective the weekend of Friday, March 1, weather permitting, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will install a new traffic pattern on Route 138 where it passes underneath the Tower Hill Road (Route 1) Bridge in North Kingstown.

RIDOT will shift the travel lanes in both directions to the right, creating a work zone in the center median. It will be in place for approximately eight weeks.

RIDOT's $35.8 million project will replace this 55-year-old structurally deficient bridge. RIDOT will use accelerated bridge construction methods to build the new bridge, assembling new bridge decks in the vicinity of the old bridge. At a future date, RIDOT will move them into position using self-propelled module transport units. RIDOT has used this method successfully a number of times to rapidly replace bridges with as little disruption to motorists as possible.

It also includes resurfacing 6.5 miles of Route 1 from the Route 4 split in North Kingstown to the Oliver Stedman Government Center in South Kingstown. Additionally, the current wheelchair ramps at the Bridgetown Road/Mooresfield Road intersection will be upgraded with ADA-compliant ones, and stormwater treatment enhancements will be implemented.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Tower Hill Road Improvements project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.