UtilityCampus.com Virtual Conference Series Kicks Off with Review of Competitive Choice

Important Conference will discuss the history, status and future of competitive markets for residential customers.BALTIMORE, MD, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately 25 years ago, several states adopted a legal framework to separate the generation of energy from the transmission across powerlines and the distribution of that energy across infrastructure owned and maintained by local regulated utilities. From 1996 to the present, 29 states have adopted some form of open markets for the sale of energy. Much has happened since that period. "Now is the appropriate time for a competitive retail markets conference", said Odogwu O. Linton, Esq., Founder and Owner of UtilityCampus.com, "and UtilityCampus.com is the appropriate platform."
25 Years Later: The State of Gas and Electric Customer Choice is set for March 5th, 2024, at 1PM EST.
The virtual event offers a first of its kind market wide review of the retail competitive markets. This is an opportunity for attendees to hear from experts from various sectors, including state consumer affairs, consumer advocates, regulators and competitive marketers. The four hour virtual conference will feature comprehensive discussion, data reviews, direct reports from several states, and a policy discussion moderated by UtilityCampus owner and founder former Maryland Commissioner Odogwu Linton, Esq.
A full agenda is available online at UtilityCampus.com. Paid registration includes full access to the live Conference, unlimited rewatching of the recorded conference, downloadable conference materials, unlimited access to the first course on UtilityCampus.com, Introduction to Regulated Utilities, taught by Linton, and and a choice of UtilityCampus.com branded merchandise. "The 'Choice Conference' promises valuable insights for industry professionals, regulators, and advocates" said Linton, "if you're in a deregulated state or, have interest in pursuing the concept, this is the conference for you."
