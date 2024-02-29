Submit Release
Former Mayor of Beulah Arrested for Three Counts of Embezzlement

February 29, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Bertha Thomas, the former Mayor of Beulah, on three counts of embezzlement. Thomas is accused of embezzling tax disbursements issued to the town by the Bolivar County Tax Collector. She was served with a $12,573.42 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Big or small, we will continue to identify embezzlement of your taxpayer dollars and forward these cases to prosecutors for enforcement,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Thomas faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines per count if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A $10,000 surety bond covers Thomas’ employment as the Beulah City Mayor. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Thomas will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

