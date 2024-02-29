HIEMA NEWS RELEASE – ST. LOUIS SCHOOL STUDENTS SELECTED FOR AMBASSADOR PROGRAM’S INAUGURAL TRIP TO HAWAIʻI ISLAND

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

LOUIS SCHOOL STUDENTS SELECTED FOR AMBASSADOR PROGRAM’S INAUGURAL TRIP TO HAWAIʻI ISLAND

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2024

HONOLULU – A group of 8th graders from St. Louis School has been selected to participate in an exciting new ambassador program that will take them on an educational day-trip to Hawaiʻi Island. The pilot program, which aims to empower young leaders and promote tsunami, mitigation, mapping, and warning coordination activities, will kick off with a visit to the Pacific Tsunami Museum in Hilo.

Based on their academic achievements and leadership potential, the six students selected will have the opportunity to learn about the devastating impact of tsunamis and the importance of disaster preparedness. They will also interact with local experts and community members to gain a deeper understanding of tsunamis and historical occurrences in the state.

“We are thrilled to launch this ambassador program and provide these students with a unique learning experience that will broaden their horizons and foster global citizenship,” said Administrator James Barros. “We believe that this trip will not only educate the students about the significance of tsunamis but also inspire them to become advocates for disaster prevention and preparedness in their own communities.”

During their time on Hawaiʻi Island, the students will become aware of the threats of tsunamis and will have the opportunity to explore the island, with visits to Hilo Bay, Hakalau Lookout, Laupahoehoe Lookout, and Wainaku Bridge, to name a few. The program aims to cultivate a sense of responsibility, compassion, and leadership in the students, preparing them to be effective advocates and change-makers in their schools and communities.

The ambassador program’s inaugural trip to Hawaiʻi Island is just the beginning of a series of educational exchanges that will empower these students to become global citizens and make a positive impact in educating their school and the world.

Stay tuned for updates on their journey and the impact they will have on their return.

For more information about the ambassador program and future opportunities for high school students, please contact John Vierra, Community Outreach Lead at 808-798-5908 or [email protected].

