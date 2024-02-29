Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,293 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Will Con­tin­ue to Defend Texas Bor­der Secu­ri­ty Law After Court Blocks It From Tak­ing Effect

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has immediately appealed a ruling against SB 4 by which a federal court blocked the border security measure from taking effect on March 5.

SB 4 was adopted to address the ongoing disaster at our southern border by making it a state crime to cross the border illegally. This would enable Texas law enforcement to detain and order illegal aliens to return to the country they illegally entered from. An individual’s first violation would be a misdemeanor, while those who repeatedly attempt to illegally enter Texas would be subject to felony charges.  

“We have appealed this incorrect decision. Texas has a clear right to defend itself from the drug smugglers, human traffickers, cartels, and legions of illegal aliens crossing into our State as a consequence of the Biden Administration’s deliberate policy choices,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will do everything possible to defend Texas’s right to defend herself against the catastrophic illegal invasion encouraged by the federal government.”

To read the filing, click here.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Will Con­tin­ue to Defend Texas Bor­der Secu­ri­ty Law After Court Blocks It From Tak­ing Effect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more