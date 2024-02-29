Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has immediately appealed a ruling against SB 4 by which a federal court blocked the border security measure from taking effect on March 5.

SB 4 was adopted to address the ongoing disaster at our southern border by making it a state crime to cross the border illegally. This would enable Texas law enforcement to detain and order illegal aliens to return to the country they illegally entered from. An individual’s first violation would be a misdemeanor, while those who repeatedly attempt to illegally enter Texas would be subject to felony charges.

“We have appealed this incorrect decision. Texas has a clear right to defend itself from the drug smugglers, human traffickers, cartels, and legions of illegal aliens crossing into our State as a consequence of the Biden Administration’s deliberate policy choices,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will do everything possible to defend Texas’s right to defend herself against the catastrophic illegal invasion encouraged by the federal government.”

