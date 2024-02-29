Madison Realty Capital Originates $133 Million Mortgage Loan for 379-Unit Hotel in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced that it has originated a $133 million mortgage loan to an affiliate of Marx Development Group for the completion of a 51-story, 379-key full-service luxury hotel located at 450 Eleventh Avenue in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan.



Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital, said, “We are pleased to provide flexible financing to Marx Development, a repeat borrower and established developer with a vast portfolio spanning multiple asset classes. Hudson Yards is one of Manhattan’s most dynamic neighborhoods, rapidly evolving into a business epicenter surrounded by an abundance of restaurant and retail opportunities. The size and quality of the property will surpass any comparable product in the market and offer premier accommodations in a supply-constrained hotel market for years to come.”

Construction of the property, which is nearing completion, is being overseen by architect DSM Design Group and general contractor Atria Builders. The property is located directly across the street from the recently renovated Javits Center, one of the largest and top-performing convention centers in the country and is ideally situated near multiple public transportation options including the West 34th Street subway station, Penn Station, and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Upon completion, the hotel will comprise a unit mix of 61 double queens, 267 kings, 41 king corner suites, four luxury suites, and six luxury duplex suites with unobstructed views of the Hudson River. The hotel will also offer best-in-class amenities including a multi-level, 7,224 square-foot restaurant with outdoor terrace space and a spa, fitness center, business center, lounge, bar, and ballroom, as well as banquet and conference spaces.

