Recall Gavin Newsom Campaign Director Anne Dunsmore Guest on Ask Sharifah Videocast

We’ve got to do it again, because he’s a better governor when he’s under a microscope. We cannot do this trajectory for three more years.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the March 5th Primary Election approaches, the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign is gaining momentum in California. To shed light on this movement, Rescue California Campaign Director Anne Dunsmore sat down with CA State Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah Hardie on the popular talk show, Ask Sharifah Videocast to discuss the recall and its impact on the state.
— Anne Dunsmore, fundraiser and campaign manager for Rescue California
The interview is available on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZdeQ62hzoI
During the interview, Dunsmore and Hardie delved into the reasons behind the recall effort and the issues that have led to widespread dissatisfaction with Governor Gavin Newsom's leadership. They also discussed the importance of the upcoming primary election and the role it will play in determining the fate of the recall.
As the Rescue California Campaign Director, Dunsmore has been at the forefront of the recall effort, working tirelessly to gather the necessary signatures and garner support for the cause. With her extensive experience in political campaigns and grassroots organizing, Dunsmore provided valuable insights into the recall process and the challenges faced by the campaign.
The interview with Dunsmore and Hardie on Ask Sharifah Videocast provided a platform for an in-depth discussion on the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign and its significance for the state of California. With the primary election just around the corner, this conversation serves as a timely reminder of the importance of civic engagement and the power of the people to effect change.
For more information or to obtain a petition visit: https://www.RescueCalifornia.org
To watch previous interviews or to be a guest visit: https://www.AskSharifah.com. To support Sharifah Hardie’s campaign visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com
