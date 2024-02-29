DEADLINE ALERT for BTI, RILY, ADM, EAF: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI)

Class Period: February 9, 2023 – December 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) British American Tobacco materially understated the risks and potential likelihood of an impairment to its Premium American Cigarette Brands as a result of various longstanding headwinds and; (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY)

Class Period: May 10, 2023 – November 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Brian Kahn had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars; (2) that, in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take FRG private through complex arrangements; (3) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Class Period: April 30, 2020 – January 22, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Nutrition segment’s financial reporting and accounting practices did not provide investors with an accurate impression of ADM’s performance and future prospects, including reported operating profits; (2) the Nutrition segment’s accounting practices created a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and adverse impacts to ADM’s business; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)

Class Period: February 8, 2019 – August 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that GrafTech’s manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico had for decades chronically contaminated neighboring communities with harmful carcinogenic gasses and particulate matter; (2) that GrafTech had signed agreements with local authorities committing itself to improving the environmental performance of its Monterrey facility, but repeatedly failed to honor these commitments; (3) that GrafTech had been repeatedly warned over an approximately 30-year period regarding its wanton disregard for the environment and health and well-being of people near its operations in Monterrey, Mexico; (4) that GrafTech’s operations in Monterrey, Mexico were not in compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; (5) that the Company had failed to adequately remediate the environmental problems caused by the Monterrey facility following the 2019 administrative proceeding conducted by the Department of Sustainable Development of the State of Nuevo León; (6) that the government of Apodaca had sought intervention from the State of Nuevo León authorities to curtail and prevent the adverse environmental impacts and noncompliance with environmental laws and regulations caused by the Monterrey facility; (7) that GrafTech’s purported cost leadership was achieved in substantial part by failing to implement appropriate and effective environmental safeguards at its manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico; (8) that GrafTech’s capital expenditures and/or related operational projects were woefully insufficient to adequately address the harm that the Company’s operations in Monterrey, Mexico had inflicted on the environment and people within the neighboring communities; (9) that as a result of the foregoing, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that the Company’s manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico would be severely disrupted by government action or enforcement; (10) that as a result, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that its supplies of pin stock and graphite electrodes would be withdrawn and/or materially diminished, thereby materially harming the Company’s business, operations, reputation, and financial results; and (11) that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

