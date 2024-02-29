Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,339 in the last 365 days.

HII Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey (SSN 796)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today the successful completion of initial sea trials for Virginia-class attack submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) by the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division. New Jersey spent several days at sea to test the boat’s systems and components.

Testing included submerging the submarine for the first time and conducting high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged. NNS teams will continue the testing program ahead of delivering the boat to the U.S. Navy.

“Taking New Jersey out for the first time is a significant milestone and the first major test of the submarine’s capabilities at sea,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “Both New Jersey and her crew performed exceptionally well. This was truly a team effort between shipbuilders, thousands of suppliers around the country and the crew. We look forward to delivering New Jersey to the Navy soon so it can begin its service to our nation.”

The boat, the 23rd Virginia-class submarine, was christened in November 2021. New Jersey will be the 11th to be delivered by NNS. It is the first submarine designed with a modification for gender integration.

DCS24-29-720

Photos and video accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-completes-initial-sea-trials-of-virginia-class-submarine-new-jersey-ssn-796/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:
Todd Corillo
Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com
(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/607c8f30-5001-4a38-81b1-3532357a04fc

 


Primary Logo

New Jersey (SSN 796) Sea Trials

HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division has successfully completed initial sea trials for Virginia-class attack submarine New Jersey (SSN 796). New Jersey spent several days at sea to test the boat’s systems and components (Photo by Ashley Cowan/HII).

You just read:

HII Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey (SSN 796)

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more