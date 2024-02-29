Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,749 in the last 365 days.

EB-5 visa events announced by EB-5 BRICS in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

Vivek Tandon Esq.

Renowned EB-5 Advisor Vivek Tandon Leads Transformative Global Tour Empowering Investors Worldwide

The tour is designed to provide in-depth insights into the EB-5 process, from immigration considerations to investment opportunities.”
— Vivek Tandon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned as most trusted EB-5 advisor in India, Vivek Tandon is embarking on a transformative global tour in March 2024, providing a unique opportunity for individuals considering the U.S. EB-5 Investor Green Card Program. Accompanied by a licensed U.S. EB-5 Investment Banker and EB-5 Attorney, Tandon will address immigration and investment-related questions during this comprehensive tour.

Vivek Tandon and his team will guide participants through the intricacies of the EB-5 process. The tour includes personalized sessions on the source of funds and the I-526E application by an immigration law firm partner. Participants will also receive insights into making informed investment decisions, focusing on a pre-vetted project portfolio that includes Rural and High Unemployment area projects, some already approved by USCIS I-956F.

Tour Itinerary:
UAE - Dubai: February 28, 2024
Qatar - Doha: February 29, 2024
Saudi Arabia - Riyadh: March 1, 2024
Kuwait - Kuwait City: March 2, 2024
Oman - Muscat: March 3, 2024
India - Mumbai: March 5-7, 2024
India - Pune: March 8, 2024
India - Bengaluru: March 9-10, 2024
India - Chennai: March 11, 2024
India - Hyderabad: March 12, 2024
India - New Delhi: March 13-17, 2024
Singapore - Singapore: March 19-20, 2024
China - Hong Kong: March 21, 2024

Explore the EB-5 Landscape
The tour is designed to provide in-depth insights into the EB-5 process, from immigration considerations to investment opportunities. Vivek Tandon and his team are committed to demystifying the complexities of the EB-5 program, providing participants with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their future in the U.S.

Why Choose Vivek Tandon - Trusted EB-5 Advisor in India
Vivek Tandon’s commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and personalized guidance has set him apart in the industry. With a track record of advising almost 300 investor clients, Tandon brings a wealth of experience, focused on providing a smooth and well-informed journey through the EB-5 process.

Join Us on this Enriching Journey

This tour is not just a series of events; it's an immersive experience designed to empower participants with the knowledge and confidence needed to pursue U.S. EB-5 dreams.

See previous News about EB5 BRICS

Vivek Tandon
EB5 BRICS LLC
+1 213-394-5527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

EB5 Visa Cost

You just read:

EB-5 visa events announced by EB-5 BRICS in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more