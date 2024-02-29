EB-5 visa events announced by EB-5 BRICS in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
Renowned EB-5 Advisor Vivek Tandon Leads Transformative Global Tour Empowering Investors Worldwide
The tour is designed to provide in-depth insights into the EB-5 process, from immigration considerations to investment opportunities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned as most trusted EB-5 advisor in India, Vivek Tandon is embarking on a transformative global tour in March 2024, providing a unique opportunity for individuals considering the U.S. EB-5 Investor Green Card Program. Accompanied by a licensed U.S. EB-5 Investment Banker and EB-5 Attorney, Tandon will address immigration and investment-related questions during this comprehensive tour.
— Vivek Tandon
Vivek Tandon and his team will guide participants through the intricacies of the EB-5 process. The tour includes personalized sessions on the source of funds and the I-526E application by an immigration law firm partner. Participants will also receive insights into making informed investment decisions, focusing on a pre-vetted project portfolio that includes Rural and High Unemployment area projects, some already approved by USCIS I-956F.
Tour Itinerary:
UAE - Dubai: February 28, 2024
Qatar - Doha: February 29, 2024
Saudi Arabia - Riyadh: March 1, 2024
Kuwait - Kuwait City: March 2, 2024
Oman - Muscat: March 3, 2024
India - Mumbai: March 5-7, 2024
India - Pune: March 8, 2024
India - Bengaluru: March 9-10, 2024
India - Chennai: March 11, 2024
India - Hyderabad: March 12, 2024
India - New Delhi: March 13-17, 2024
Singapore - Singapore: March 19-20, 2024
China - Hong Kong: March 21, 2024
Explore the EB-5 Landscape
The tour is designed to provide in-depth insights into the EB-5 process, from immigration considerations to investment opportunities. Vivek Tandon and his team are committed to demystifying the complexities of the EB-5 program, providing participants with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their future in the U.S.
Why Choose Vivek Tandon - Trusted EB-5 Advisor in India
Vivek Tandon’s commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and personalized guidance has set him apart in the industry. With a track record of advising almost 300 investor clients, Tandon brings a wealth of experience, focused on providing a smooth and well-informed journey through the EB-5 process.
Join Us on this Enriching Journey
This tour is not just a series of events; it's an immersive experience designed to empower participants with the knowledge and confidence needed to pursue U.S. EB-5 dreams.
