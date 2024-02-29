KIND INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NYSE: KIND) publicly traded Class A common stock between July 6, 2021 and November 8, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 29, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Nextdoor class action lawsuit. Captioned Adamo v. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc., No. 24-cv-01213 (N.D. Cal.), the Nextdoor class action lawsuit charges Nextdoor, certain of Nextdoor’s current and former top executive officers, Khosla Ventures LLC, and Khosla Ventures SPAC Sponsor II LLC with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Nextdoor operates a hyperlocal online social networking platform that connects neighbors, public agencies, and businesses via the internet. Nextdoor was created through the November 5, 2021 merger of a privately held company called Nextdoor, Inc. and a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC or blank-check company), then called Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (“KV Acquisition Co.”), with KV Acquisition Co. serving as the surviving entity and changing its name to Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. after the merger.

The Nextdoor class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nextdoor’s financial results prior to the merger had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled forward demand for Nextdoor’s platform and cannibalized future advertising revenue growth; (ii) rather than being sustained, such growth trends had already begun reversing at the start of the Class Period; (iii) Nextdoor’s total addressable market was materially smaller than the 312 million households represented to investors; and (iv) by the start of the Class Period, Nextdoor’s most important market – the U.S. market – was already substantially saturated, impairing Nextdoor’s ability to monetize users and increase its average revenue per weekly active user (“ARPU”) or U.S. weekly active users (“WAUs”).

On March 1, 2022, Nextdoor reported that the revenue growth rate in the fourth quarter had declined sequentially by 18% to 48% year-over-year growth, down from the 66% growth rate in the most recent quarter reported to investors. In addition, Nextdoor reported quarterly ARPU of $1.65, revealing that the ARPU growth rate in the quarter had declined substantially by 26% to just 12% year-over-year growth from 38% growth in the third quarter, which indicated that Nextdoor’s ability to monetize its platform was faltering. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock declined approximately 14%.

Then, on May 10, 2022, Nextdoor revealed that its global WAUs growth had increased just 1% sequentially (from 32% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 33% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2022) and that U.S. WAUs had actually suffered a sequential decline of approximately one hundred thousand users. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 8%.

Thereafter, on August 9, 2022, Nextdoor revealed that its platform continued to materially decline, reporting that revenue growth slowed to just 19% year-over-year during the quarter and that Nextdoor’s U.S. WAUs had declined for the second quarter in a row to 29.2 million. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 25%.

Finally, on November 8, 2022, Nextdoor reported that its revenues during the quarter declined sequentially by $1 million to $54 million, representing just 2% year-over-year growth, and that Nextdoor’s quarterly ARPU growth was increasingly negative, contracting by 12% compared to the prior year quarter. On this news, the price of Nextdoor Class A common stock fell approximately 11%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Nextdoor publicly traded Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Nextdoor class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Nextdoor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Nextdoor class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Nextdoor class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

